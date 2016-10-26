Search form
Food & Wine: The Last Episode of The Great British Bake Off Airs Tonight

GBBO judges Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc, Mary Berry and Sue Perkins attend the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards 2013 

Dave M. Benett / Getty
By Danica Lo Posted October 26, 2016

It's the end of the show as we know it.

The last episode in the latest series of The Great British Bake Off airs tonight, and it's the end of an era—and the show, as we know it. With three bakers left in the running—secondary school teacher Candice, 31; Rolls Royce aerospace engineer Andrew, 25; and garden designer Jane, 61—tonight's episode will be the last one aired on the BBC before the series migrates to the UK's Channel 4, short of hosts Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins. Only Paul Hollywood will transition with the series to its new network.

As expected, social media is in full mourning mode, with dedicated viewers prepped for tonight's teary send-off. "Last Bake Off with Mel and Sue, Mary Berry, the BBC, and most of the population," tweeted @ohmyponds, with an attached photo of last season's winner, Nadiya Hussain, crying.

Candy Kittens, the sweets company founded by McVities digestive biscuits heir (and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing) tweeted all the sad emojis: "When you remember that it's the last #GBBO with Mary, Mel & Sue."

And @IAmBacon_ seems to be in full denial mode, tweeting "Today is the end of the Great British Bake Off as we know it," alongside a GIF of Ross Geller sreaming "No!"

We feel ya on this one, UK.

To watch the finale of The Great British Bake Off—the last episode on the BBC—tune in at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET) on TV or online (use a VPN If you're abroad).

