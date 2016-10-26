The Last Episode of The Great British Bake Off Airs Tonight

It's the end of the show as we know it.

The last episode in the latest series of The Great British Bake Off airs tonight, and it's the end of an era—and the show, as we know it. With three bakers left in the running—secondary school teacher Candice, 31; Rolls Royce aerospace engineer Andrew, 25; and garden designer Jane, 61—tonight's episode will be the last one aired on the BBC before the series migrates to the UK's Channel 4, short of hosts Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins. Only Paul Hollywood will transition with the series to its new network.

As expected, social media is in full mourning mode, with dedicated viewers prepped for tonight's teary send-off. "Last Bake Off with Mel and Sue, Mary Berry, the BBC, and most of the population," tweeted @ohmyponds, with an attached photo of last season's winner, Nadiya Hussain, crying.

Candy Kittens, the sweets company founded by McVities digestive biscuits heir (and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing) tweeted all the sad emojis: "When you remember that it's the last #GBBO with Mary, Mel & Sue."

And @IAmBacon_ seems to be in full denial mode, tweeting "Today is the end of the Great British Bake Off as we know it," alongside a GIF of Ross Geller sreaming "No!"

Today is the end of the Great British Bake Off as we know it #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/GI8lTeZXlc — Bacon (@iAmBacon_) October 26, 2016

We feel ya on this one, UK.

To watch the finale of The Great British Bake Off—the last episode on the BBC—tune in at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET) on TV or online (use a VPN If you're abroad).