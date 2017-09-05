Lady Gaga Apologizes for Canceling Show with Pizza

It’s a commonly known fact the pizza makes everything better, at least we think so, and Lady Gaga apparently believes so too. She is an Italian girl at heart, after all. The pop star hosted an impromptu pizza party outside her hotel, Hôtel William Gray 421 St Vincent St, Montreal, QC H2Y 3A6, Canada, yesterday after canceling her show at the Bell Centre at the last minute, giving fans their one reason to stay. Cue “Million Reasons.”

Ms. Gaga, unfortunately, came down with an illness and wasn’t feeling well enough to perform. So, in an attempt to rectify the sticky situation, she ordered delivery and tweeted “I’m sending free (emoji) pizza to any monsters outside my hotel. (Crying emoji) I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans.”

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Dozens of fans arrived and enjoyed cheese pies. Gaga also sent down autographs and made her way to the hotel’s roof to wave and watch her beloved little monsters enjoy their slices. The would-be concert-goers seemed to forgive the illness. Some even began singing her hits together while they ate. Many took smiling selfies and called the star a “sweetheart.”

Lady Gaga sent pizza to her fans to make up for the cancellation! What a sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/rDwxyJcw1p — Music Industry News (@PopIndustryNews) September 5, 2017

Does Lady Gaga eat pizza too? According to People Food, although Gaga indulges occasionally (see her here reflecting for a moment at an Italian meat counter), she generally tries to stick to more healthy foods like smoothies and salads whipped up by her personal chef and childhood friend Bo O’Connor. Her fridge is stocked with kombucha, almond butter, Greek yogurt, and kale.

Gaga is currently in the midst of her Joanne World Tour tour. After a few more days in Canada, the singer will head to Philadelphia, Rio and then Barcelona. For the sake of the fans, we hope Gaga is back on her feet soon enough. And if for whatever reason she's not, we hope someone at least saved her a slice.