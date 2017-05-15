LaCroix Just Got Easier to Find

Stocking up on LaCroix Sparkling Water in major retailers like Walmart, Target, Kroger and even Whole Foods has never been an issue, but the independent company has apparently had trouble getting its beloved beverages into stores that rely on direct store delivery (DSD) for distribution. However, a new deal with Hudson News Distributors should immediately help LaCroix infiltrate that market in the Northeast, bringing the flavored sparkling water to 2,400 independent stores across the region.

“In the beverage category, a lot of the major national chains prefer direct store delivery because they don’t have the warehouse space nor the space on their truck to now accommodate the multitude of the waters and beverages that are available,” Hudson News Distributors’ Tom Dowdy, whose company is well established in the DSD space, told BeverageDaily. Dowdy said that ultimately working with LaCroix makes sense because of its continued popularity. “We looked at who is at the top of sales list besides brands that are controlled by Coke, Pepsi, and Dr. Pepper Snapple” and found the remaining top sellers were LaCroix and Nestle Waters.

Not only will this deal help LaCroix get into more stores, the drink might be easier to find once you get to those stores as well. Beyond distribution, Hudson News Distributors is also involved in positioning products in store, with an increased focus on checkout counter placement. That means the one-time “cult” favorite LaCroix will be more likely to be staring you down every time you buy anything from these retailers. You have to wonder if people will eventually get LaCroix fatigue. Though according to a 2016 article from Business Insider, sales of the sparkling water brand had doubled over the past two years. At the very least, I guess the Wisconsin-based company has to ride that wave while it can.