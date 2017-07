LaCroix Can Paintings Are the Ultimate Millennial Pop Art

Artist fnnch, a spray-paint wielding street artist, who is known for his realistic renderings of those plastic honey bear containers (often clad in adorable costumes) is back with another food-based creation: Tomorrow at the San Francisco artistic collective SUB, he will debut a new show 9 Cans of LaCroix.

Along with a new mural depicting pink flamingos and another mural of his honey bears that hung in a BART station for 23 days before he was asked to remove it, fncch will be unveiling paintings of the nine original cans of LaCroix at the show.

“I’ve heard [LaCroix] referred to as start-up water. They’ve become a part of our culture,” the artist told Food & Wine over the phone. “The cans are kind of ugly, but kind of beautiful, so the way I designed the paintings was in homage to [Andy Warhol’s] Campbell’s soup cans.”