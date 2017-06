Lab-Grown Meat Could Hit Stores in 2018

Hampton Creek has an idea about food: the company thinks "eating well is a basic right," and part of that, it argues, is eating "clean meat." And perhaps more importantly, the company proudly says, we could be eating it by next year.

In a new LinkedIn post, Hampton Creek CEO Josh Tetrick unveiled that the company has been secretly working on technology that could grow what it calls "clean meat," aka lab-grown meat, as soon as 2018, years ahead of competitors in the field. In fact, Memphis Meats has said its lab-grown chicken nuggets won't hit grocery stores until 2021, while Cultured Beef claims its engineered beef patties will be ready in 2020.

"By the end of 2018, we'll be out there selling a clean meat product.," Tetrick told Food & Wine this week. That product will be in the "avian" family, he says, made from plant protein, and will eventually include a line of beef, pork, and seafood.