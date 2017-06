Starbucks Newest Kyoto Location Will Look Like a Japanese Teahouse

Starbucks is hoping to pay homage to traditional Japanese culture with a new location in Kyoto, modeled after a traditional teahouse.

The new coffee shop will be opening the Higashiyama district on July 30. It’s modeled after 17th century Edo-period architecture, a time of great prosperity and decadence in Japan. In another nodto Japanese culture (or slight, depending on how you look at it), the Starbucks will be located on Ninezaka Street, near Kiyomizu-dera, a Buddhist temple and World Heritage site.

The building where the café will be located was built over 100 years ago, and actually operated as a traditional teahouse until 2005, according to Rocket News.