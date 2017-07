In Pizza Hut Ad, Kristen Wiig Plays Every Man, Woman, and Child in America

Kristen Wiig, perhaps best known for her hilarious sketches and improvizations of ridiculous characters—she’s a regular on Jimmy Fallon, where she’s pretended to be Michael Jordan, as well as a seasoned mixologist—is sharing her talents with Pizza Hut.

The chain, perhaps still reeling from being dethroned as America’s favorite pizza chain by Papa John’s, has Wiig, in costume as a mechanic, a gym rat, a corporate business woman, and ginger-haired teenager at prom, praising the chain’s new features.

Pizza Hut has vowed to hire 14,000 new drivers in 2017 alone (that’s 3,000 new drivers every month), in order to improve its delivery service. They’ve also got, according to the ad, a new mobile app that allows you to track your delivery.