Kristen Wiig Makes Up Cocktail Recipes Like a Pro

Believe it or not, Kristen Wiig has never been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon...until now.

Well, scratch that. Kristen-Wiig-as Michael-Jordan has appeared on The Tonight Show. As has Kristen-Wiig-as-Harry Styles. She’s also been on playing the part of JoJo from The Bachelorette, Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, and Peyton Manning.

But this is the first time the comedian and actress has arrived wearing her own clothes and not sporting a tiny toy dragon on her shoulder. And it was a day worth celebrating. Maybe that’s why the Fallon team decided to reach out to Wiig’s Despicable Me 3 co-star, Steve Carell, and have him join in the fun by asking her a question via pre-recorded video.