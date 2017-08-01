Krispy Kreme's Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut Has (Finally) Come to the U.S.

Finally. We've waited a year for Krispy Kreme's Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut to come stateside, after the peanut butter cup-inspired delectable delicacy hit Australia last August. Staring this week, it'll available for a limited time at Krispy Kreme stores in the U.S.

The Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is no regular chocolate doughnut: it melds the beauty of Krispy Kreme's pastries with the classic flavor of Reese's peanut butter to "become your new favorite thing," a press release promises. And we have to agree that this combination sounds more-than-enticing to doughnut and peanut butter lovers alike.

The doughnut is filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing—and as if that wasn't enough sweetness to put you into a very happy sugar coma, the doughnut is then topped with a chocolate and peanut butter drizzle and Reese's Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

"Similar to our hot, fresh doughnuts, the matchmaking of chocolate and peanut butter is a delicious combination that consumers have enjoyed for generations," Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts' chief marketing officer said in a written statement. "In partnering with The Hershey Company, we're satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese's fans never knew they had." Oh we knew, Krispy Kreme. We knew last year when you teased us with this thing from across the Pacific.

This doughnut hits stores on Aug. 4, and will be available at participating locations across the country for "a limited time only," according to a press release. So, if you want one, get 'em while they're hot—literally and figuratively, of course.

If you can't make it in time, however, don't despair. We've got plenty of chocolate and peanut butter recipes to satisfy any cravings you could have—like this double chocolate peanut butter pie, these chocolate peanut butte Swiss rolls, or these no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookies. Now excuse us while we preheat our ovens...