Krispy Kreme's Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut Has (Finally) Come to the U.S.

Finally. We've waited a year for Krispy Kreme's Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut to come stateside, after the peanut butter cup-inspired delectable delicacy hit Australia last August. Staring this week, it'll available for a limited time at Krispy Kreme stores in the U.S.

The Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is no regular chocolate doughnut: it melds the beauty of Krispy Kreme's pastries with the classic flavor of Reese's peanut butter to "become your new favorite thing," a press release promises. And we have to agree that this combination sounds more-than-enticing to doughnut and peanut butter lovers alike.

The doughnut is filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing—and as if that wasn't enough sweetness to put you into a very happy sugar coma, the doughnut is then topped with a chocolate and peanut butter drizzle and Reese's Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts.