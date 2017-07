Krispy Kreme's Donut Deal Caused a Traffic Jam

Think the New York City subway delays have been bad recently? You should’ve tried hanging out in Charleston last Friday, where highway traffic was stalled for hours.

No, there wasn’t a pile-up (thankfully!). No, there wasn’t any construction going on. No the president wasn't in town, either.

The culprit was none other than a delicious, sugary Krispy Kreme doughnut. Twelve of them, to be exact. In a promotion intended to celebrate its 80th anniversary, the national doughnut chain sold a dozen doughnuts for just 80 cents (after the customer first bought a dozen at regular price, that is). And the doughnut discount—which, admittedly, was pretty awesome—was alluring enough to cause traffic jams for miles.