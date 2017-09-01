Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts Will Return for One Day [Video]

Typically, a limited-time offer will last a week, maybe a month or two at best. And with the onset of fall, many companies are offering limited-time pumpkin spice treats for the season. But Krispy Kreme is bucking the usual trend by offering its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts for just one single day (and it's not even happening in October).

The doughnut and coffee chain tipped fans off to the release with a creative and oddly-satisfying video posted to the brand's Facebook page. Tiny pumpkins flow from one end of a conveyor belt, through a waterfall of sugary glaze, then emerge on the other side as the fall-themed doughnuts. Sure, it's a little editing magic, but we'd like to think that's how these sweet autumn treats are made anyway.

So when can you get your hands on the limited-edition flavor? Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts will hit stores on Friday, September 8 (and, of course, be gone by the 9th).

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

It's not the first time Krispy Kreme has rolled out this particular doughnut with such a small window of opportunity to enjoy it. When the Pumpkin Spice OG debuted last year, it was available on National Pumpkin Day only.

Krispy Kreme also took advantage of a single-day event earlier this summer when it released a special chocolate glazed doughnut for the solar eclipse. But we'll forgive the somewhat stingy offering of these single-day doughnuts with our gratitude that the chain finally brought its Reese's doughnuts to the U.S. after debuting them in Australia last year. Those decadent, peanut buttery doughnuts were only around for a few weeks, but hey, if the alternative is 24 hours, we'll take what we can get.

Lest fans of all things pumpkin spiced be worried about missing the glazed pumpkin doughnut release, Krispy Kreme has also brought back its seasonal pumpkin spice cake doughnut, along with hot, iced, and frozen pumpkin spice lattes, so there's still a chance to get your gourd-inspired fix all autumn long.