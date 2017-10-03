Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts Are Coming Back Again …Already!

From a literal perspective, milking a doughnut won't yield any sort of substantial results. But when it comes to figuratively milking a doughnut, Krispy Kreme knows a thing or two about getting every last drop it can out of a popular limited-time only offering. Originally released last year exclusively on National Pumpkin Day, the Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut took two beloved things—Krispy Kreme Original Glazed donuts and pumpkin spice—and united them into one buzz-worthy entity. That one-day-only event must have been successful enough, because this past September 8, the doughnut chain brought the PSOG back again for one day only.

But now, Krispy Kreme won't be making PSOG fans wait until 2018 to get their next fix. However, the doughnut's unexpectedly swift return will once again come with some very tight time constraints. According to a press release, "On the first three Fridays of the month—Oct. 6, 13 and 20—the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops after 6 p.m. only for 'Friday Night Spice.' Then, on Thursday, Oct. 26, customers can enjoy the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut all day in celebration of National Pumpkin Day."

"Our guests were so enthusiastic about the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut when we first brought it back for one day last month," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "But their enthusiasm on social media and at our shops has only intensified since then, so we're pleased to bring it back—again."

Then the question becomes, once October is over, when will we see the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donut after that? Will it be gone forever? Back in 2018? Back before the end of the year?! It's something you'll have plenty of time to ponder while you spend your next three Friday nights at your participating Krispy Kreme location.