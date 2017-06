Krispy Kreme, Pixy Stix, and Nerds Get Tropical for Summer

Candy companies are lining up some exciting treats this summer: Lime Skittles and Blueberry Pie Oreos are making a comeback for one thing. You can now add Krispy Kreme’s Key Lime Pie doughnuts to that list of returning favorites. And what about new candy?

First up we have a new line of Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers, those neon-colored gummy worms you probably remember from childhood. The new series of flavors – cherry, cola, and blue raspberry and lemonade, watermelon, and mango – was inspired by a go-to summer drink, the Slurpee. The Instagram account @snackbetch found them at 7-11 naturally, so that’s where to head if you want to try these sugar-coated crawlers.

Next up, Nestle is introducing a new line of classic candies – Nerds, Fun Dip, and Pixy Stix – this summer, inspired by the flavors usually found in Latin American candy. That means we’ll be getting both sweet and spicy flavors out of the line-up: pineapple and guava Laffy Taffy; Mango Chili, Lime, and Pineapple Nerds; and even Tamarind and Watermelon Cucumber Fun Dip sticks.