Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Two Ghirardelli Doughnuts

Food & Wine: Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Two Ghirardelli Doughnuts

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme
By Joey Skladany Posted April 03, 2017

But can we get them right off the conveyor belt?

Between its product placement in the Power Rangers movie and its first ever line of “luxury doughnuts,” Krispy Kreme has kept itself in the news recently. And now the home of warm doughnuts and paper hats is trying to make a splash with another limited time offer. This time it’s with chocolate giant Ghirardelli.

Dubbing this moment in fried pastry history as "OMGhirardelli," the bakery chain and chocolatier developed Sea Salt Caramel and Mint Chocolate flavors, modeled from two of Ghiradelli’s most popular squares. (Where's the dark chocolate raspberry?! Insert crying emoji.) 

Related

brightcove-video:5242006832001

The ingredient combinations obviously sound nothing short of divine and a perfect harmony between two sugar coma-inducing companies. Sea Salt Caramel offers a salted caramel filled pastry dipped in chocolate icing and then drizzled with chocolate and caramel icings. It is then topped with amber sugar, salt sprinkles and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips.

If you're looking for a cooler alternative, the Mint Chocolate doughnut boasts a White Mint Kreme filling paired with chocolate icing. It is also topped with Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips, as well as a green icing and powdered sugar (because clearly there isn't enough sugar in everything else). 

Krispy Kreme is trying to take full advantage of the moment, encouraging fans to post their "OMGhiradelli" moments using #OhSoFancy and #KrispyKreme on social media. And, let’s be honest, it's certainly a lot fancier than the doughnut chain's traditional varieties. 

We'd probably take part if we weren't too busy wiping the chocolate from our mouths. You honestly can't expect us to enjoy a morning doughnut while posting and tagging on Instagram, do you? 

Previous
Gordon Ramsay Pretends to Cut Off His Finger, Scares Living Daylights Out of Talk Show Guest
Next
"Rick and Morty" Premiere Ignites McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Craze
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.