We Tasted KIND’s Sangria Snack Bar

And three other limited edition flavors you can vote on.

Granola bars have gone the way of, well, granola. If you’re one of the many people who opt for a more protein-packed snack like the various energy-touting bricks on the market or prefer some good old fashioned mixed nuts, you’ve probably had a KIND Bar or two at some point. But if you haven’t quite found the perfect flavor of KIND Bar for you on the shelf just yet, there may be something you can do about it: KIND is letting you pick the next limited edition variety of their crunchy snacks.

With a tongue-in-cheek public service announcement about “Restless Palate Syndrome,” KIND Snacks is asking consumers in the lower 48 states and Canada to vote on four possible creations in its “Raise the Bar” contest. People who vote for the winning bar will be eligible to win a free sample of said new flavor which could also end up in stores.

Food & Wine was provided with an advance taste test of each of the four contenders, and to help you make an informed decision for yourself, here’s what we thought:

Sangria

Contains: Almonds, apples, cashews, lemon peel, orange peel, pomegranate, tart cherries

Tastes like: Chewy, fruity granola

Comments: “A mulled wine thing going on.” “Tart and crunchy is an odd combo.” “A weird flavor but I don’t hate it.”

Sesame Seaweed

Contains: Almonds, black sesame seeds, cashews, horseradish powder, peanuts, seaweed, wasabi powder

Tastes like: Seaweed

Comments: “A very slight sweetness.” “The savoriness was less pungent than expected.” “Like halvah mixed with seaweed.”

Spiced Fig

Contains: Cardamom, figs, Madagascar vanilla, pistachios

Tastes like: An elevated Fig Newton (with lots of pistachios)

Comments: “If Christmas were a granola bar.” “Good, but seems like it needs one more ingredient.” “Could use more salt and less pistachios.”

Sweet Pretzel Crunch

Contains: Almonds, cashews, caramel coating, gluten-free pretzels, sea salt

Tastes like: A Pay Day with almonds

Comments: “Like a dense candy bar.” “Almost tastes too good, like a dessert.” “The best flavor of the bunch, for sure.”

So there you have it. Head over the KIND website to cast your vote by May 31st for your chance to weigh in and win.