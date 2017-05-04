Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

KFC Will Release Romance Novella In Honor of Moms

Food & Wine: tender wings of desire kfc novella

Courtesy of KFC
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 04, 2017

A steamier way to celebrate Mother's Day.

Here’s an unexpected – but welcome – piece news from the fast food industry: In honor of Mother’s Day, KFC will be venturing into the literary world. 

brightcove-video:5376180519001

Today, the fried chicken chain announced that it will celebrate moms everywhere by releasing a romance novella called Tender Wings of Desire starring Colonel Harland Sanders as the central love interest (and with Rob Lowe as the new colonel, who wouldn’t want to indulge in that fantasy?). This is, of course, a promo stunt—the book comes with the $20 Fill Up extra crispy chicken bucket.

Related

Following the formula of many romance novels, the story is set in Victorian England and follows Lady Madeline Parker, who runs away from home after being betrothed to a man she doesn’t love. She meets Harland Sanders, a mysterious sailor, who sweeps her off her feet, of course, forcing her to choose between her cushy life back at the her family’s manor, or a life of passion (and presumably an unhealthy amount of fried chicken) with the colonel. 

Oddly, the cover of the book features Harland Sanders lovingly cradling a modern looking woman – wearing jeans with a purse slung over her shoulder – in his arms. Not exactly the Victorian romance we’re being promised. 

KFC has a reason to want to give Mom a little something extra this year: Mother’s Day is usually their best selling day of the year. Sales jump about 40 percent, and by the end of the day they sell around 6.5 million pieces of chicken. 

Most romance novels have a reputation for their risqué content, but even without reading it, we can bet there isn’t anything too sexy within these pages. Still, romance novel in which fried chicken might be a central character? Sounds like a dream come true to us.

Previous
Everything You Really Should Know About Cay, or Turkish Tea
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.