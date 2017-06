KFC Reveals How its Chicken Is Actually Cooked

In a new interview with News.com.au, KFC defends its cooking practices. The new managing director for the chain’s South Pacific region told the Australian newspaper that fast food is “misunderstood.”

Her comments come just after Cancer Council Australia called for fast food chains to start labeling their products with health ratings.

“There’s a perception that, because it’s fast food, it’s going to arrive pre-cooked and then it gets thrown in a fryer and then served up,” Lawson told the newspaper. “The art of cooking that goes on is something that gets misunderstood.”