KFC Has a Reality Show in South Africa

In the Western hemisphere, cooking shows are some of the most popular programs on television, and they come in all different types: The Great British Bake Off gave us amateur bakers battling for the approval of Mary Berry. MasterChef made Gordon Ramsay a household name. Now, it seems that KFC—a fast food chain that is perhaps becoming better known for it’s promotional stunts more so than its fried chicken these days—has seen an opening to capitalize on the immense influence and popularity of the cooking competition in an unexpected place: South Africa.

KFC Taste Kitchen, a new reality cooking competition, premiered on the Mzansi Magic television network on July 14. The premise of the show is simple: 11 teams of two home cooks compete to create sides for KFC fried chicken.

The show includes all the hallmarks of what you would expect to see in a cooking competition: Surprise eliminations, challenges that require the chefs to create original dishes (all while being timed, of course), two professional chefs who serve as the show’s hosts and judges, and hefty cash prize.