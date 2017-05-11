KFC Is Offering Chicken-Flavored Chocolate Truffles for Mother's Day

And we're pretty sure Mom wouldn't be too pleased if we showed up with them.

This is why aliens won't talk to us.

It's not actually the idea of chocolate joining forces with chicken that makes us feel ill—after all, adding a dash of cocoa to chicken dishes is commonly done.

There's just something slightly more upsetting about the opposite concept: adding chicken seasoning to a traditional chocolate dish. Truffles, to be exact. Fancy artisan truffles. Truffles that definitely didn't do anything to deserve this.

Unfortunately, our voice of reason comes a little bit too late. KFC in New Zealand has already launched their chicken-flavored chocolates, just in time for Mother's Day.

Well, at least they have the good sense not to go it alone. The fast food brand has instead partnered up with an artisan chocolatier, Kako Chocolate, which, according to the New Zealand Herald, will help the brand give away 20 limited edition chocolate boxes in a Facebook competition to be held on Wednesday. They're actually producing a total of 50 boxes, with the first 30 being delivered to KFC superfans.

(Which begs the question: What is a KFC superfan, and how does one go about registering their superfandom with the brand's headquarters? If you find out, do let us know.)

Within the boxes being auctioned off on Facebook, there are four chocolates, with two of each creative flavor: The first is a "nutty and creamy milk chocolate truffle topped with 23 carat gold leaf and seasoned with the Colonel's eleven secret herbs and spices," and the other is "a dark chocolate truffle infused with their signature hot and spicy marinade."

Mayday. MAYDAY.

"We're excited to be offering a way for KFC fans to share something they love with the special mum in their life this Mother's Day," Marketing Director for KFC New Zealand, Clark Wilson, told the newspaper.

Well, you have two choices: You can either sit here and weep for humanity, or you can get ready to bid on the chocolates on KFC's Facebook page tomorrow. Personally, we plan on doing both at the same time.