KFC Now Delivers in London

Food & Wine: KFC delivery

By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 20, 2017

Its the latest chain to join to the food delivery industry.

London will finally be able to enjoy a service that has long benefited New Yorkers: KFC delivery. 

30 locations of the fried chicken  fast food joint recently joined Just Eat, a delivery app in London. KFC joins McDonald’s on the list of chains that have now hopped on the growing food delivery bandwagon in London. The Just Eat app is only available in Canada and the UK, but there’s good news if you’re too lazy to leave your house and craving a bucket of wings stateside.

KFC is already available on Seamless here in New York City, throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Taco Bell is also capitalizing on the food delivery boom—an industry that is worth at least $30 billion—via a partnership with DoorDash in New York, and Order Up in places like Iowa and Baltimore. 

All the way back in 1993, McDonald’s introduced McDelivery, which uses motorcycle couriers to delivery their signature burgers and fries right to your door—but their service was only available in a few countries, like China, Malaysia, and Japan. Since then, they’ve launched McDelivery in Australia and Germany, too. Last year they made $1 billion from their international delivery service.

In America, the idea never really caught on, but McDonald’s wants to change that: In January the company began testing delivery services in Florida.  Working with Postmates and UberEATS, the company dipped their toe into the delivery market across the U.S. They hope to bring both mobile ordering and payment to 20,000 McDonald’s locations by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg. They’re hoping to partner with a third deliver service like GrubHub to get McDelivery off the ground in the states. 

In the meantime, you can still get McDonald’s delivered using Postmates—but only if you live in Manhattan. If you don’t, not to worry: Fast food chains in the U.S. are finally catching on to the fact that the days over the counter ordering are coming to an end. 

