KFC Made a Robot Colonel Sanders for the Drive Thru

What’s better than drive-thru fried chicken from a fast-food chain? Actually, don’t answer that.

But anyway, in honor of National Fried Chicken Day (which, for the uninitiated, is today), Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing Colonel Sanders to life as a robot.

We should note here that Sanders himself—the very real founder of the KFC franchise who passed away in 1980 at age 90—is not being brought back to life; rather, the brand is simply naming a robotic “chicken expert” after him. The robot’s full title is H.A.R.L.A.N.D., which, besides being an acronym that spells the Colonel’s first name, stands for Human Assisted Robotic Linguistic Animatronic Networked Device.