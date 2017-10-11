KFC Launches Colonel Sanders Halloween Costumes and Trick-or-Treat Buckets [Video]

Having some trouble figuring out what to be this Halloween? Just in the nick of time, KFC might have your answer. Today, the fried chicken chain released Colonel (Harland) Sanders costumes and limited-edition trick-or-treating buckets upon the unsuspecting masses. The costume includes a mask with the poultry icon’s notorious black frames and white, bushy hair, stache and goatee. It also includes a vinyl bow-tied bib. The vintage look is inspired by dime store costumes popular among children in the 1970s and 1980s.

Courtesy of KFC

The buckets come in five designs which feature the Colonel dressed as a mummy, a vampire, a cat, a werewolf, a robot (this actually isn’t his first time as a robot), a firefighter, and an astronaut. The brand promised the pails will be sturdy enough to carry your (hopefully) epic Snickers, Twix, and Kit-Kat haul.

Courtesy of KFC

In the words of George Felix, KFC’s director of advertising “whether you’re perennial procrastinator or that person who plans next year's Halloween costume on November 1,” this costume is for you. (We guess we’ll be seeing a lot of Colonels walking around in the next few weeks then.) If you happen to agree, you can get your own at KFCLimited.com for $5. Although make sure you hop to it by October 23, as that's the last day to guarantee arrival before the holiday.

This isn’t the first time the brand has tried its hand at the clothing game. This summer, KFC launched an online, limited-edition shop where fans could purchase “chicken couture,” including a necklace and accessories.

Always keeping things interesting, (the brand has done everything from romance novellas to chicken-scented sunscreen) in the same season, they released a bizarre virtual reality immersive training video for future employees and previously a pizza with a fried chicken crust. Despite being a brand that's so associated with a single menu item—fried chicken—there really is no telling what KFC will do next.