Bourbon & Beyond Festival Boasts an Incredible Line-Up of Musical Performances

Bourbon drinkers, listen up: The first-ever Bourbon & Beyond festival is taking place in Louisville, Kentucky's Champions Park from September 23 to 24. The festival will showcase bourbons, bartenders, local chefs, and master distillers, and will even feature an impressive line-up of musical performances. Here’s what to expect if you plan on attending.

The festival’s official bourbon bar will feature spirits from 24 bourdon producers, including Buffalo Trace, Makers Mark, Jim Beam, and Bulleit. The Love and Fire event, which takes place both days, will present cocktails made with Larceny bourbon, and dishes grilled on an open fire by local Louisville chefs. Additionally, chefs like Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall, and Chopped judge Amanda Freitag will also be making appearances.

Bourbon isn’t the only beverage being highlighted at the festival, however. Beer drinkers can find common ground at the “High Altitude Lounge,” where you’ll be able to sample barrel-aged Sierra Nevada lagers. Robert Mondavi wines will also be served throughout the festival. If you prefer a lighter drink to sip on, Angry Orchard will have its own cider bar at Bourbon & Beyond, as well.

There’s probably no better way to enjoy a drink than while watching one of your favorite bands, an idea that Bourdon & Beyond seems to be very in tune with: While bluegrass music will be playing throughout the festival at the main bourbon bar, The Steve Miller Band and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam are both scheduled to play on the 23rd, and Stevie Nicks, one of the iconic lead singers of Fleetwood Mac, takes the stage on the 24th

The festival will also feature interactive workshops led by “bourbon masters.” One such workshop will take guests through a tasting of Barton 1792 bourbon, while other sessions will teach the basics of the distilling process and how bourbon can be transformed in the barrel. A panel will also be dedicated to highlighting five women who are making strides in the bourbon business. Cooking demonstrations will show the audience how to make the perfect fried chicken, demonstrate the “art of the southern cooking,” and explain how to update the traditional “surf and turf” dish, among others.

Tickets are on sale on the Bourbon & Beyond website now, where you can also check out the full schedule.