Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Finnish Brewery Introduces 1,000-Pack of Beer

Food & Wine: 1000 pack of beer

Courtesy of Nokian Panimo
By Mike Pomranz Posted April 28, 2017

Don't forget to bring your forklift.

Sometimes a six-pack just isn’t enough. Hell, sometimes the 24 beers in a case just aren’t enough. That’s why some genius went ahead and invented the 30-pack. A few years ago, a brewery in Austin, Texas, even decided to joke around and release a 99-pack. But joke’s on them: A brewery in Finland has just blown the 99-pack out of the water. Grab your forklift because Keisari beer has just released a 1,000-pack!

Granted, my Finnish is not so great, but a picture is worth a thousand words – especially if those words are in a language you don’t understand – and as you can see in the tweet below, a supermarket in Finland is indeed selling a giant “1000-päkki” of canned Keisari beer for the not-particularly-low price of 2,149.20 Euros – the equivalent of about $2,343… or well over $2 per beer. You’d think if you buy by the thousand you’d get a better price break.

https://twitter.com/NokianKeisari/status/857861831880257536

According to Finnish news site Iltalehti, this 1,000-pack is “not a joke” – in so much as it actually exists. Obviously, selling such a monstrously large beer pack was done tongue-in-cheek, and the brewery admitted that the decision to sell 1,000 brews in one package was indeed a “spontaneous joke” intended as a response to Karjala, another beer brand in Finland, who earlier this month started offering a 100-pack. Good luck getting a buzz with that thing!

Related

Of course, being that a 1,000-pack isn’t a very convenient method for purchasing beer – especially since the keg already exists – it’s a strong possibility that no one will actually buy that massive block of beer. Luckily, the supermarket selling the case has a contingency plan: If the 1,000-pack isn’t purchased by May 1, it will be broken down and sold off in smaller groups. Though keep in mind that if you do buy the beer in smaller quantities, it could be cause for embarrassment at your next party if someone says, “We’re out of beer! Why’d you only buy 900 cans?!”

[h/t Reddit]

Previous
These Sushi Sneakers Are Weirdly Amazing
Next
How to Get a Free Flight on Alaska Airlines
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.