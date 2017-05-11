Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Katz’s Famous NYC Pastrami Is Going Global

Food & Wine: Katz’s Famous NYC Pastrami Is Going Global
Katz's Deli Steven Greaves / Getty Images
By Mike Pomranz Posted May 11, 2017

Soon you'll be able to order Katz's foods internationally.

Growing up in a Jewish household, I always heard the same questions: Where can you find good bagels? Where can you find good rye bread? And of course, where can you find good pastrami? If New York City’s Katz’s Delicatessen has its way, the answer to that final question will soon be “everywhere around the globe.”

Katz’s Delicatessen has been a neon-accentuated staple of Manhattan’s Lower East Side for generations, originally opening 129 years ago. Tourists and non-crowd-adverse locals still flock to the restaurant to get a taste of its traditional deli-style sandwiches stacked high with cured meats like pastrami and corned beef. In the ‘90s, the brand – which still doesn’t have any other locations, though one is finally set to open in Brooklyn soon – began shipping these products domestically. But according to the Wall Street Journal, Katz’s is finally thinking bigger.

The deli institution plans to open a 30,000-square-foot facility across the Hudson River in Hackensack, New Jersey, as a hub to ship its meats to places as far flung as Pakistan and Colombia (which, to be fair, I can only assume would be on my grandparents’ list of places where you cannot find good pastrami). Though in the short term, Katz’s says it will be focusing a bit closer to home: The company hopes that shipping to Canada and Mexico will be up and running by the end of this year.

brightcove-video:5360903104001

Meanwhile, Katz’s is also considering a further American takeover in the form of more restaurants in other US cities. Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, have all been floated as possible targets for Katz’s Delicatessen’s expansion. Of course, part of what kept the original location so famous is that it was also the setting for Meg Ryan’s famous fake orgasm scene in the movie When Harry Met Sally. It would take a lot of When Harry Met Sally sequels to get that kind of hype at Katz’s spinoffs around the country. But then again, if Katz’s can think bigger, maybe Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan can too.

[h/t Eater]

 

Previous
The Secret History of the Paella Emoji
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.