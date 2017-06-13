Katy Perry Tried to Cook with Gordon Ramsay and It Didn't Go Too Well

What's better than Gordon Ramsay cooking with Katy Perry? Gordon Ramsay cooking with Katy Perry live on the Internet.



That way, we don't miss out on any of the unedited, unfiltered action. And trust us—you don't want to miss out on anything that happens in this one.



Sure, it might seem like an odd pairing at first. But it turns out that both the 32-year-old singer and 50-year-old chef and TV star each got something out of the livestream: Perry was promoting her new album, and Ramsay was using the footage for his show, The F Word. Mutually beneficial!



Maybe that makes Perry's resulting humiliation (albeit just-for-fun humiliation) a little bit better.



During the clip, Ramsay tries to teach Perry how to make meatballs. An easy enough recipe and a classic dish, to be sure—but Perry's not able to see Ramsay, since the two are separated by a high barrier. All she can do is listen carefully. And given that it's *the* Gordon Ramsay putting together these particular meatballs, this isn't your most typical recipe; it involves a few exotic ingredients and several professional cooking maneuvers.



Let's just say this isn't a cooking lesson for amateurs.



Example A: "Wait! I'm not even at the quinoa yet!" she says as Ramsay moves on to the next step of the recipe. Yup, it involves quinoa.



(To Perry's credit, Ramsay is moving at a crazy-fast pace. We certainly wouldn't be able to keep up.)



Finally, things get so egregiously bad for Perry (and especially for her poor meatballs) that some sort of alarm goes off and Ramsay has no choice but to leave his station and run to her side to save the day. Alas, Perry has already fled the scene.



"I'm a pop star, you're a chef," she says in the video. "Stay in your lane."