Kathy Wakile Is Latest ‘Real Housewife’ to Open a Restaurant

You could say Kathy Wakile is living her best Jersey life. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already made a splash in reality television but, as we all know, being a cast member on a faux-drama melodrama is nothing if not a stepping stone to broadening one's brand. So it's no wonder that Wakile has just announced she’ll be opening her own Italian restaurant.

According to Page Six, this coming June, Bergen County will be home to Wakile's “Pizza Love." The RHONJ star says the menu will feature pizza (of course), Mediterranean fare and desserts – so a proper Jersey pizza joint. And any Wakile devotee is probably well aware that the latter of those three things is her specialty, seeing as she even released a cookbook in 2014 entitled, Indulge: Delicious Little Desserts That Keep Life Real Sweet. “Cannolis will be on the menu for sure,” she was quoted as saying – you know, just in case for a couple seconds there that you forgot that this restaurant was opening in New Jersey.

Still, she also stressed that this “family restaurant” would try to mix things up as well. “I’ll be changing it up depending on the season,” she told Page Six. “That’s how I like to cook; depending on the season and what people are looking for.” Though Wakile is clearly the focus, Pizza Love will also be run by her husband and two friends who are described as having restaurant experience.

As Eater points out, Wakile isn’t the first Real Housewife to have her own restaurant. In 2014, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer became a partner in AOA Bar & Grill in Manhattan. And heck, even the Real Housewives of Cheshire (yes, that’s a real international version of Real Housewives) have recently revealed they invested in a restaurant. So maybe that’s why Wakile has decided to open Pizza Love… out of jealously. If I understand Real Housewives properly, “jealousy” is pretty much why they do everything.