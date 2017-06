Junk Food Cravings Linked to Workplace Stress and Lack of Sleep in New Study

If you're stressed at work, a bad nail-biting habit might be the least of your worries. Unhappiness in the workplace is an enormous contributing factor to overeating, and it's also the reason many people make "unhealthy food choices" when it comes time for dinner.

But according to a new study out of Michigan State University and published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, there's hope...and no, it doesn't involve quitting your job. The study recommends a full night's sleep, and concludes that better bedtime habits might be able to ward off the unfortunate side effects of severe workplace stress.

Science Daily reports that this is one of the first large-scale studies to examine the effect of workplace psychology on our eating routines.