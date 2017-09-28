José Andrés Is in Puerto Rico Right Now Feeding Victims of Hurricane Maria [Video]

Chef José Andrés, the man behind such restaurants as Jaleo and Zaytinya, is one of the more socially conscious celebrity chefs working today. When Hurricane Harvey hit Florida, he flew down there by himself, driving alone to the affected areas, picked up pasta and sauce from a Target, and cooked up meals for anyone he could. Now he’s back at it again: This time Andrés flew to Puerto Rico, recently devastated by Hurricane Maria, and without electricity and drinking water, to see what he could do to help the victims.

With many chefs and volunteers serving sancocho to the neighborhood. Just a start, more tomorrow!! @joseenriquepr @ElChurryPR @GinnyPinero pic.twitter.com/0ZQIr8pmOq — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 26, 2017

According to the chef’s Twitter feed, he flew to Puerto Rico on September 25, and since then, he’s stopped by the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, where he cooked meals for those in need along with his team at World Central Kitchen. A day later, he started using the #chefsforpuertorico hashtag, calling for volunteers and donations to help his cause. He was on the ground himself, helping deliver donations of food to relief kitchens. Yesterday, he was at a hospital in the Carolina neighborhood, overseeing the delivery of food to 200 patients and staff, with plans to stop by more hospitals.

Picking up food for the relief kitchens before big delivery tomorrow!! Lots to do! Support at @WCKitchen #ChefsForPuertoRico #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/FlNGcqKj9i — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 26, 2017

Starting to deliver food! Sending 200 meals every day to Hospital UPR in Carolina #PuertoRico. More hospitals soon! Step by step... pic.twitter.com/cHgbycgAAA — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 27, 2017

He also cooked a giant pot of paella for residents leaving at a home for the elderly in Caugas, and recruited the Yummy Dumplings food truck to deliver food in the El Gandul neighborhood. In one of his latest tweets, he says that he hopes to feed as many as 5,000 people today.

As of nine hours ago, the chef was still in Puerto Rico (according to his Instagram), posting pictures of the devastation that has visited the island.

The agriculture industry on the island has been severely damaged by the hurricane; according to the New York Times, one farmer living there said that there will be no food produced on the island for at least a year.