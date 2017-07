José Andrés New Fast Casual Restaurant Is Now Open

José Andrés – the man behind that amazing rap song responding to President Trump’s immigration policies – will officially open ThinkFoodLab in Washington D.C. today, July 11.

Courtesy of Rey Lopez

The fast casual restaurant will host a series of pop-up menus that will allow the chefs to test different food “concepts” in an informal setting. The first pop-up will serve re-imagined dishes from Pepe, Andrés’ popular Spanish food truck.

At ThinkFoodLab, Pepe will serve pan de cristal (meaning “bread of glass,” named for it’s extra crispy texture), pollo frito sandwiches, homemade soft serve, and salads. If you’re a fan of the original Pepe food truck, it will still be active around the city during its tenure at ThinkFoodLab.