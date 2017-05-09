José Andrés and the Adriá Brothers Are Opening a Massive New Food Hall at Hudson Yards

This will be the first opening of any kind in the U.S. for the Adriá brothers.

Yes, the New York food hall space is crowded already with spaces like Gotham Market, Smorgasburg and the recently revamped Gansevoort Market. And that barely scratches the surface. Massive temples dedicated to eclectic food stalls with offerings from all over the country and all over world have plopped down seemingly anywhere in the city that can manage a vaulted ceiling. But the newest food hall headed to Manhattan is particularly noteworthy and exciting because it will be headed by chefs José Andrés, Ferrán Adriá and Albert Adriá. And while Andrés has opened restaurants in the United States from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. to Miami, this will be the first official opening of any kind from the brothers Adriá, famous for reimagining Spanish food at their restaurants El Bulli and Tickets.

According to a release, the 35,000 square foot space will open in 2018 at Hudson Yards, the massive new development on Manhattan’s Westside along the Hudson River. And “guests will be able to indulge in a world-class tapas bar, buy the best Spanish jamon or olive oils, share a glass of wine or wood-fired paella, or take a heady selection of Spanish delicacies to go—all in one place.”

In a statement complete with the sort of enthusiasm we've come to expect from him, Andrés said,

I’ve dreamed of opening in New York since I first came here as a boy of 19! And I Cannot wait to tell the story of Spain to my adopted home of America in this iconic new neighborhood. And to do this with my friends, my mentor Ferrán and his brother Albert…such and honor and so much fun!

If the food that has come from the three chefs in the past is any indication, the project will be plenty of fun for us too.