'Blade Runner 2049' Gets a Special-Edition Johnnie Walker Whisky

As if directing blockbuster movies wasn't awesome enough, Denis Villeneuve—director of Blade Runner 2049, the upcoming sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic—can add another cool gig to his resume: whisky blender. As a promotional tie-in for the Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford film opening on October 6, Villeneuve helped craft Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director's Cut, a special Blade Runner edition of the well-known Scotch.

This collaboration between Johnnie Walker and Blade Runner is more than just a random advertising campaign. Fans of the original film may remember that Johnnie Walker got a cameo in the first flick as Harrison Ford's character's beverage of choice. The Scotch will be getting a product placement in the sequel too, though this time around, sci-fi-loving Scotch drinkers will also have the chance to pick up the futuristic bottle seen in the movie on store shelves.

True to its name, The Director's Cut received input from Villeneuve both in the packaging and production. "Like many fans, I remember the Johnnie Walker bottle from the first film, so it was a unique privilege to collaborate with Johnnie Walker on designing a totally original bottle for the new movie," Villeneuve stated. "It was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience to help create the limited edition Black Label The Director's Cut blend, which perfectly captures the complex and mysterious world of Blade Runner 2049."

To create this limited-edition 39,000-bottle run, the director worked with Johnnie Walker's Master Blender Jim Beveridge. "I learned that filmmaking is much like blending—you have to constantly be committed to creating the best possible outcome," Beveridge said in a statement.

This Scotch will only be sold in about 15 markets around the world, the United States included, with each bottle setting you back around $90. Once you have your bottle in hand, you can also head over to Johnnie Walker's website to learn about some Blade Runner-inspired futuristic cocktails.