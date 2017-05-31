John Legend Quietly Donated $5,000 to Eradicate School Lunch Debt

It seems like the practice of "lunch shaming" has been in the news almost constantly, as story after story surfaces of children with school lunch debt being given cold meals in place of their expected hot ones when they haven't been able to stay current on their dues. In fact, some indebted students are given nothing in place of the hot lunch their friends get to enjoy.

Given its hot-button status, it's no surprise that the issue of lunch debt been brought to the attention of celebrities—among them, John Legend. After Seattle native and good samaritan Jeff Lew created a GoFundMe page to "erase Seattle school lunch debt," Legend himself donated a cool $5,000 to the cause.

Of course, he didn't just log in and send the money using his stage name; instead, Legend donated the hefty sum under his birth name, John Stephens. But, as reported by the Seattle Times, it didn't take long for Lew to investigate and figure out exactly who the man behind the enormous donation really was.

"I thought, 'It could be him, let’s try sending him a personalized note,'" Lew told the paper. He decided to email the less-than-famously named donor through the GoFundMe message portal, asking, "By the way, are you also known as John Legend? Regardless of who you are or not, thank you. You’ve helped a lot."

"Yes, it's me," was the singer's surprisingly candid response, along with a line mentioning that he'd first heard about the campaign on Twitter (he seemingly has no other personal connection to the city or school district).

After the Seattle Times article was published, Lew tweeted the link to Legend, along with a simple "Thank you!". The singer's public reply confirmed his involvement. "My pleasure! We should have free lunch for all of our public students!"

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/869025176523988992 My pleasure! We should have free lunch for all of our public students! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 29, 2017

As of this article's publication, the campaign had reached over $41,000, with its goal of $50,000 just within reach. You can join the likes of Legend and donate to Lew's worthwhile cause here.