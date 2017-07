Jimmy Fallon Eats Weird Hot Dogs with Rhett & Link

“Good Mythical Morning” show hosts and YouTube superstars Rhett & Link, who are famous for their hysterical food-related antics (this video in which they eat Carolina Reaper is a must-watch), stopped by The Tonight Show last night to share a meal with Jimmy Fallon. The trio played an innocent enough sounding game called “Will It Hot Dog”—the “Will It” series is a long standing Rhett & Link tradition—but things quickly took a turn for the gross as they often do with this either very courageous or very silly pair.

Rhett & Link have stopped by Jimmy Fallon before to torture him with ever-stranger food combinations, for two segments, “Will it Tea,” and a “Will it S’more,” so the late night host should have known what he was getting himself into when he signed up for yet another round of food-based experimentation.