Jet Blue Is Adding a Cool New Perk to Its Los Angeles Flights

With all the negative news that’s been coming from the airline world – passengers being dragged off planes against their will, entire families being given the boot, scorpions dropping from the ceiling – here’s something a bit more positive… ICE CREAM!

JetBlue has announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based brand Coolhaus to bring its premium ice creams onto outbound flights from Los Angeles International Airport. Unfortunately, these in-flight treats will only be available to those flying in JetBlue Mint class – JetBlue’s relatively new take on first class – also the ice cream will only be available in scoops, not Coolhaus’s famous ice cream sammies.

Coolhaus will be bringing three of its best-selling flavors to the JetBlue Mint experience: Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Strawberry Mojito and, of course, Dirty Mint Chip – because it wouldn’t be a proper marketing tie-in if some sort of mint ice cream wasn’t available. “As JetBlue continues to grow in Los Angeles, particularly with our successful Mint flights, we are thrilled to partner with Coolhaus, to give our customers a delicious taste of the west coast when flying east,” JetBlue vice president of marketing Jamie Perry said in a statement. “Partnering with this great LA based brand brings a cool confection to the LAX Mint experience inspired by the city our travelers depart from.”

For those non-Mint passengers feeling a bit of ice cream envy, keep in mind that Coolhaus has rapidly expanded since launching in 2009, and now the brand can be found in over 5,000 grocery stores covering all 50 states at places like Whole Foods, Kroger and Safeway. So you could always just BYO Coolhaus. However, keep in mind that though frozen liquids are allowed through airport security, obviously melted liquids are not, so you’ll be betting on getting through that TSA line quickly. And that’s not a good thing to be banking on.