Jeremy Fox Announces Tour for His New Cookbook
The nine-date tour will support On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.
Chef Jeremy Fox will begin a five-date book tour on April 17th in support of his new cookbook, On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen, now available from Phaidon Press. The tour itself will include stops in San Francisco, Toronto, New York, Chicago and Santa Monica.
On Vegetables reflects Fox's "seed-to-stalk" philosophy and features dishes and techniques from different phases of his career. Fox got his start under David Kinch at Manresa before taking the helm at the much heralded Ubuntu (where he was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2008). Fox is now at L.A.'s acclaimed Rustic Canyon and recently snared his fourth James Beard Awards nomination.
The tour includes several restaurant events in addition to panel discussions and book signings. See the schedule below.
Jeremy Fox's On Vegetables Book Tour Schedule:
San Francisco – Monday, April 17
Celebratory dinner at Tartine Manufactory, featuring dishes from the book
Tickets: $100, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book.
Reservations required: tartinemanufactory.com
San Francisco – Tuesday, April 18
Conversation and book signing at Omnivore Books on Food
Free and open to the public: omnivorebooks.com
San Francisco – Wednesday, April 19
A special five-course dinner at Nightbird with Jeremy Fox and alumni of Manresa and Ubuntu, Kim Alter, Marty Cattaneo, Deanie Hickox, and Charlie Parker
Tickets: $225, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book
Reservations required: nightbirdrestaurant.com
Toronto – Tuesday, April 25
Panel discussion at George Brown College with Evelyn Wu, Jason Bangerter, Brent Preston, Gillian Files and John Higgins, moderated by Miriam Streiman, followed by a reception and book signing
Tickets: $35-60 CAD
For more information and tickets: universe.com
New York – Wednesday, April 26
Five-course dinner with Jeremy Fox at Momofuku Ssäm Bar, featuring dishes from the book
Tickets: $135, includes dinner, drinks, and a signed copy of the book
Reservations required: ssambar.momofuku.com
New York – Thursday, April 27
A multi-course dinner with Jeremy Fox at Momofuku Ko
Tickets: $250, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book.
Reservations required: ko.momofuku.com
Chicago – Saturday, April 29
Five-course lunch with Jeremy Fox at Boka, featuring recipes from the book
Tickets: $85, includes lunch and a signed copy of the book.
Reservations required: bokachicago.com
Chicago – Saturday, April 29
Book signing at Read It & Eat
Free and open to the public: readitandeatstore.com
Santa Monica – Monday, May 8
Five-course dinner at Rustic Canyon, featuring recipes from the book
Tickets: $105, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book
Reservations required: rusticcanyonwinebar.com