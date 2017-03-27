Jeremy Fox Announces Tour for His New Cookbook

The nine-date tour will support On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.

Chef Jeremy Fox will begin a five-date book tour on April 17th in support of his new cookbook, On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen, now available from Phaidon Press. The tour itself will include stops in San Francisco, Toronto, New York, Chicago and Santa Monica.

On Vegetables reflects Fox's "seed-to-stalk" philosophy and features dishes and techniques from different phases of his career. Fox got his start under David Kinch at Manresa before taking the helm at the much heralded Ubuntu (where he was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2008). Fox is now at L.A.'s acclaimed Rustic Canyon and recently snared his fourth James Beard Awards nomination.

© Phaidon

The tour includes several restaurant events in addition to panel discussions and book signings. See the schedule below.

Jeremy Fox's On Vegetables Book Tour Schedule:

San Francisco – Monday, April 17

Celebratory dinner at Tartine Manufactory, featuring dishes from the book

Tickets: $100, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book.

Reservations required: tartinemanufactory.com

San Francisco – Tuesday, April 18

Conversation and book signing at Omnivore Books on Food

Free and open to the public: omnivorebooks.com

San Francisco – Wednesday, April 19

A special five-course dinner at Nightbird with Jeremy Fox and alumni of Manresa and Ubuntu, Kim Alter, Marty Cattaneo, Deanie Hickox, and Charlie Parker

Tickets: $225, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book

Reservations required: nightbirdrestaurant.com

Toronto – Tuesday, April 25

Panel discussion at George Brown College with Evelyn Wu, Jason Bangerter, Brent Preston, Gillian Files and John Higgins, moderated by Miriam Streiman, followed by a reception and book signing

Tickets: $35-60 CAD

For more information and tickets: universe.com

New York – Wednesday, April 26

Five-course dinner with Jeremy Fox at Momofuku Ssäm Bar, featuring dishes from the book

Tickets: $135, includes dinner, drinks, and a signed copy of the book

Reservations required: ssambar.momofuku.com

New York – Thursday, April 27

A multi-course dinner with Jeremy Fox at Momofuku Ko

Tickets: $250, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book.

Reservations required: ko.momofuku.com

Chicago – Saturday, April 29

Five-course lunch with Jeremy Fox at Boka, featuring recipes from the book

Tickets: $85, includes lunch and a signed copy of the book.

Reservations required: bokachicago.com

Chicago – Saturday, April 29

Book signing at Read It & Eat

Free and open to the public: readitandeatstore.com

Santa Monica – Monday, May 8

Five-course dinner at Rustic Canyon, featuring recipes from the book

Tickets: $105, includes dinner and a signed copy of the book

Reservations required: rusticcanyonwinebar.com