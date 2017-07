Jeff Bezos' 'Two Pizza Rule' Is His Secret to Successful Meetings

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, known for a fleeting moment as the world’s richest man last week, before Bill Gates quickly replaced him in the rankings, didn’t get rich going to meetings, it turns out. But when he is forced to hold a meeting, Bezos concocted a creative way of making sure it’s productive—and it involves pizza.

Business Insider recently revealed that Bezos only meets with investors once per year, for six hours (and avoids early morning meets at all costs). If he absolutely must attend a meeting, though, Bezos sticks to his “two pizza rule,” which states that he won’t hold or attend a meeting at which two pizzas can’t feed the entire group.

His reasoning actually makes sense: The more people attend a meeting, the noisier, more chaotic, and generally unproductive it will be. Limiting the number of people that can attend ensures something gets done.