Beyoncé and Jay Z Fans Will Fall Drunk in Love with This Themed Restaurant

Okay, tastebuds, now let's get in formation.

If your obsession with music's royal couple knows no bounds, you'll want to make a reservation at this Beyoncé and Jay Z-inspired restaurant.

Appropriately named The Carter, the Sydney-based eatery boasts decor, a menu and music (obviously) to capture the crazy-in-love duo's essence.

The establishment is also a nod to other famous R&B influencers with oversized portraits and murals lining the walls, including a Kanye West-themed basement bar with Kimye and Pablo cocktails.

If you're looking to eat like a 22-time Grammy Award-winner who's pregnant with twins, the thematic menu doesn't disappoint with Carter chicken wings (topped, expectedly, with Bey's hot sauce), Nas sticky lamb ribs, Kanye barbecue corn cobs and a Biggie T-bone steak. There's even a Snoop foot-long hot dog for patrons hoping to satisfy a serious case of the midnight munchies.

"The Carter was inspired by New York's great architecture, food and controversial entertainment," manager Chady Khouzame revealed to The Music. "Jay Z and Beyonce have always been at the centre of controversy which is what inspired our hidden messages in artwork surrounding the bar and the murals on the wall in the basement."

While I’m seriously contemplating booking our tickets to the land down under, neither Jay nor Bey have publicly commented on the company that has borrowed their likeness.

Frankly, I’m surprised they haven't gotten involved from a legal perspective, as the "Single Ladies" songstress is notoriously protective about her image and business endeavors.