Japan Is Getting a Cat Café Train

There are a lot of reasons to travel to Japan—like the zero-gravity chiffon cake that is only available at Dominique Ansel’s Tokyo outpost—but the best reason to head to Japan right now is to ride the rails with a train car full of kittens.

The Yoro Railway will transform one of its train cars into a mobile cat café, RocketNews24 reports. The kitten-filled train will make a run between Ogaki and Ikeno stations in Gifu Prefecture on Honshu, Japan’s main island. The train car will be filled with no more than 40 humans and a whole lot of cuddly cats, who were all rescued from kill shelters in Japan before finding a new life on the train, like a fuzzy version of the Boxcar Children.

Sadly, the Cat Cafe Train won’t be a permanent fixture for the rail service. Instead, it’s a one-day adoption event, which will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on September 10 from Yoro Station. Cat cuddlers will have a little over two hours to find a cat to call their own before the train arrives at Ikeno station around 1 p.m. A second Cat Cafe Train will leave Ikeno at 11:20 in the morning and arrive at Ogaki at 2:50 in the afternoon.

Of course, this isn’t just a mobile petting zoo, but an actual café car, so passengers will not only get unlimited cat canoodling, but also a boxed bento lunch and dessert all for 3,000 yen (US$27), which will be used to rescue even more cats.

Yoro Railway began taking reservations on August 7, so if you’re interested in making a memorable trip to and through Japan, book now.

Japan is already home to dozens of cat cafés, a bunny-filled island, and a fox village, so adding a cat-filled train car to the mix isn’t that much of a stretch. Hopefully someone will make this a permanent project, which will expand around the globe like cat cafés. While that trend started in Japan, outposts have now popped up in America in cities like Denver and New York, while across the Atlantic there are cat cafés in locales from Le Chat Touille in Brussels to the Crazy Cat Café in Milan to Kissakhvila Helkatti in Helsinki and Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium in London, and Cafe Miao in Copenhagen, which serves cat-shaped food. Fingers crossed that it is only a matter of time before a Eurail pass includes access to a cat-cuddling car.