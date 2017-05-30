Jamie Oliver's New Cookbook Is Made for Busy, Budget-Conscious Families

A new day has dawned for British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Not only did he disavow his long-running feud with Gordon Ramsay, but also he announced today that he’s releasing a brand new cookbook. Perfect timing it seems, given that researchers recently found that women get more pleasure out of reading his books than they do reading 50 Shades of Grey.

His latest cookbook, called 5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food, will come out on September 7. In an Instagram post, Oliver wrote that the “no fuss,” and “budget-friendly,” recipes use only five ingredients.

Oliver – though certainly not a budget – has a big family of his own (he and his wife have five kids, including a new baby named River Rocket), so perhaps the cookbook was created with parents in mind, who want to cook simple but nutritious meals for their families every night – without spending a ton of money on groceries.

Hello magazine reports that the book includes more than just the standard, boring weekday dinner fare, touting recipes for fish pie, sushi, and roast chicken tikka.

The chef has long been a proponent of making healthy meals accessible to everyone. He’s criticized the British government for trying to end free lunch programs for young children, and campaigned for nutritional guidelines to accompany meals at schools. To that end, each recipe in the new cookbook also includes nutritional information.

5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food dig deeper into food themes Oliver’s past cookbooks have explored. Save With Jamie and Jamie’s 15-Minute Meals, have helped people save money and time on cooking, without – at least as Oliver claims – sacrificing either nutrition or taste.

If you’re looking for recipes that will make cooking dinner less stressful, and much cheaper, 5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food is available for pre-order on Amazon now.