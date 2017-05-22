Jamie Oliver Calls Feud with Gordon Ramsay 'Pathetic'

Have infamous rivals Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay (who has not just a reputation for being a temperamental, scathing critic, but an entire show dedicated to that premise) finally put an end to their feud? Oliver, at the very least, thinks it’s time to make nice.

In a new interview with Woman’s Day the British chef spoke out against their well-publicized verbal sparring matches.

“Gordon has been fairly horrible to me over the years and I did used to bite. Now I just shut up and take it. A bit of drama is always good for some PR,” he said.

Oliver’s new attitude about his arch-enemy would put to bed public arguments that go all the way back to 2009, when Oliver responded to comments Ramsay made about the appearance of the Australian television host, saying “It’s never good to criticize a woman, especially when they’re loved by their country and you do it on national television."

A month later, Ramsay had some harsh words for Oliver, nicknaming his competitor the “one-pot wonder.” Even then, he seemed to imply that their war of words was little more than a ploy to get both of them some media attention, and that he doesn’t take it seriously.

“But competition is healthy. It's good to have that kind of rivalry,” he said.

After that, tempers seemed to settle between the pair, but in early 2010, Ramsay quipped to TMZ that the last time he complained about a meal was at Oliver’s restaurant.

Five years later, Ramsay was still instigating arguments with Oliver, this time criticizing Oliver for not showing up the opening one of one of his own restaurants in Hong Kong.

“[Ramsay] is deeply jealous and can't quite work out why I do what I do and why he can't do that. He is too busy shouting and screaming and making our industry look like a bunch of shouters and screamers,” Oliver responded at the time.

Oliver now hopes to put all that nastiness behind them.

“Our kids are around the same age and they don't need to see their dads slagging each other off. It's pathetic,” he said in the new interview.

Even if we never find out how Ramsay and Oliver actually feel about each other, we can be sure that there is someone in the Ramsay clan Oliver does like: Gordon’s wife.

He once told reporters if he had to choose between buying Tana Ramsay’s cookbooks or her husband’s, he’d pick Tana’s every time.