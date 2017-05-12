James Comey's 9-Year-Old Neighbor Baked Him Chocolate Chip Cookies

President Trump’s controversial firing of former FBI Director James Comey this past week ignited a furious national debate—and a political storm that only seems to increase in intensity with each passing day.

But forget, for just a moment, all the awful aftermath. Forget the mud-slinging on Twitter, the bickering...even the calls for impeachment. Because if you really think about it, there's only ever been one thing that could possibly remedy a situation of this magnitude, anyway. And that's a large batch of freshly-baked cookies.

Cookies always make things better. And so, as should only have been expected, it's one dozen chocolate chip ones that are currently providing the adorable diversion our country so desperately needs...all thanks to a very compassionate 9-year-old.

As reported by WUSA Channel 9, a D.C. area television station, Comey's 9-year-old neighbor, Abby Grace, decided to take matters into her own hands after seeing a large crowd of reporters waiting at the end of his driveway. (Her mother noted that her daughter felt their presence was "quite inhospitable.")

Naturally, she had to do something—and fast. So she got to work baking some chocolate chip cookies, likely with the help of her parents, and, armed with a dozen of them, she walked over to his home.

Once there, she made sure to remain as professional as possible. After all, this is the former FBI Director's home we're talking about. She began by introducing herself at the front door...and even went so far as to shake hands with Comey's security detail.

Of course, as any home baker knows, no gifted treat, however delicious, is complete without a handwritten note. Alongside the fresh-from-the-oven baked goods she'd prepared, Abby Grace included one.

“We are proud to be your neighbor and thank you for all you have done for America," the letter read. "Love: Abby Grace."