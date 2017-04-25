Search form
The James Beard Media Awards 2017 Complete Winners List: The Year's Best Cookbooks, TV Shows, and Food Journalism

James Beard Foundation Award Getty Images
By Danica Lo Posted April 25, 2017

This year's James Beard Media Awards ceremony was held at New York's Chelsea Piers.

The James Beard Foundation Media Awards were announced tonight at an awards ceremony at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Here are this year's winners (below). The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala will take place in Chicago on May 1 and will be hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. 

For a complete list of this year's nominees, click here.

The 2017 James Beard Foundation Book Award Winners

For books published in English in 2016.

American Cooking

Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes 
Ronni Lundy
(Clarkson Potter)

Baking and Dessert

Dorie’s Cookies
Dorie Greenspan
(Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Beverage

Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki
Martin Cate with Rebecca Cate
(Ten Speed Press)

Cooking from a Professional Point of View

Classic Koffmann 
Pierre Koffmann
(Jacqui Small)

General Cooking

Eat in My Kitchen: To Cook, to Bake, to Eat, and to Treat 
Meike Peters
(Prestel)

Health

You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals 
Ellie Krieger
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

International

Taste of Persia: A Cook's Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan 
Naomi Duguid
(Artisan)

Nonfiction

A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression 
Jane Ziegelman and Andrew Coe
(Harper)

Photography

Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking
Chris Court
(Ten Speed Press)

Reference and Scholarship

The Oxford Companion to Cheese 
Catherine Donnelly
(Oxford University Press)

Single Subject

Milk. Made.: A Book About Cheese. How to Choose It, Serve It and Eat It 
Nick Haddow
(Hardie Grant)

Vegetable Cooking

The Middle Eastern Vegetarian Cookbook 
Salma Hage
(Phaidon Press)

The 2017 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award Winners (Presented by Breville®)

For television, web, and radio programs aired in 2016. 

Documentary

The Birth of Saké 
Director: Erik Shirai
Producer: Masako Tsumura
Airs on: iTunes, PBS, and vhx.tv

Outstanding Personality/Host

Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern’s Bucket List; Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food; Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern
Airs on: Travel Channel and andrewzimmern.com

Podcast

The Four Top
Host: Katherine Cole
Producers: Katherine Cole and Morgan Holm
Airs on: npr.org and iTunes

Radio Show/Audio Webcast

Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace & Food 
Producers: The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva
Airs on: NPR's Morning Edition and npr.org

Special (TV or Web)

Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Host: Lidia Bastianich
Producers: Laurie Donnelly, Lidia Bastianich, Anne Adams, and Shelly Burgess Nicotra
Airs on: PBS

Television Program, In Studio or Fixed Location

Fish the Dish
Host: Spencer Watts
Producer: Chris Knight 
Airs on: Gusto and gustotv.com

Television Program, on Location

Chef's Table
Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Matthew Weaver, Andrew Fried, and Dane Lillegard
Airs on: Netflix

Television Segment

Harvesting Alaska
Hosts: Heather Hintze and Lauren Maxwell
Producer: Gina Romero
Airs on: KTVA Anchorage and ktva.com

Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional

Kitchen Conundrums with Thomas Joseph
Host: Thomas Joseph
Producers: Samantha Schutz and Greta Anthony
Airs on: marthastewart.com and YouTube

Video Webcast, on Location

Working 24 Hours at…
Director: Joe Williams
Host: Andrew Knowlton
Producer: Meghan Scibona
Airs on: video.bonappetit.com

Visual and Technical Excellence

Uncharted
Director and Photographer: James Mann
Editors: Aaron Warzynski and James Fitzpatrick
Airs on: tastemade.com

2017 James Beard Foundation Journalism Award Winners

For articles published in English in 2016. 

Columns

“Eat”: “A Haitian Grandmother’s Home-Cooked Porridge”; “Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Comfort Food”; and “Casa Calamari”
Francis Lam
The New York Times Magazine

Dining and Travel

“I Want Crab. Pure Maryland Crab.”
Bill Addison
Eater

Food and Culture

“A Last Dinner in the Jungle”
Shane Mitchell
Roads & Kingdoms

Food and Health

“Brain Food”
Hunter Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Sidney Fry, and Peggy Knickerbocker
Cooking Light

Food Coverage in a General-Interest Publication

The New Yorker Food Issue 
David Remnick, Lauren Collins, Dana Goodyear, and Carolyn Kormann

Food Reporting

“Exploited in Paradise” series
Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason
Associated Press

Home Cooking

“How to Cook, Smoke, Crumble, Grind, Pickle, Candy, Milk, Slow Cook, Toast, Pulverize, and Fry a Nut”
Cheryl Slocum and Robin Bashinsky
Cooking Light

Humor

“Recipes with Roots: The True Meaning of Turkey”
Francis Lam
Cooking Light

Local Impact

“‘Free crabs!’”; “A Significant Goodbye”; “Feeding the Prison System”
Hanna Raskin
The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC)

Personal Essay

“All I Want Are Some Potato Skins”
Keith Pandolfi
Serious Eats

Profile

“Finding Pete Wells: A Search for America's Most Dangerous Restaurant Critic”
Kevin Alexander
Thrillist

Visual Storytelling

“Thrill Ride”
Vince Dixon and Mariya Pylayev
Eater

Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages

“The Great Craft Beer Sellout”
Dave Infante
Thrillist

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

“High Chairs and Hard Core”; “The X-Files”; “Beyond Biscuits and Gravy”
Karen Brooks
Portland Monthly

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“The Dog Thief Killings”
Calvin Godfrey
Roads & Kingdoms

Publication of the Year

Roads & Kingdoms

