The James Beard Media Awards 2017 Complete Winners List: The Year's Best Cookbooks, TV Shows, and Food Journalism

This year's James Beard Media Awards ceremony was held at New York's Chelsea Piers.

The James Beard Foundation Media Awards were announced tonight at an awards ceremony at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Here are this year's winners (below). The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala will take place in Chicago on May 1 and will be hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The 2017 James Beard Foundation Book Award Winners

For books published in English in 2016.

American Cooking

Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes

Ronni Lundy

(Clarkson Potter)

Baking and Dessert

Dorie’s Cookies

Dorie Greenspan

(Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Beverage

Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki

Martin Cate with Rebecca Cate

(Ten Speed Press)

Cooking from a Professional Point of View

Classic Koffmann

Pierre Koffmann

(Jacqui Small)

General Cooking

Eat in My Kitchen: To Cook, to Bake, to Eat, and to Treat

Meike Peters

(Prestel)

Health

You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals

Ellie Krieger

(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

International

Taste of Persia: A Cook's Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan

Naomi Duguid

(Artisan)

Nonfiction

A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression

Jane Ziegelman and Andrew Coe

(Harper)

Photography

Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking

Chris Court

(Ten Speed Press)

Reference and Scholarship

The Oxford Companion to Cheese

Catherine Donnelly

(Oxford University Press)

Single Subject

Milk. Made.: A Book About Cheese. How to Choose It, Serve It and Eat It

Nick Haddow

(Hardie Grant)

Vegetable Cooking

The Middle Eastern Vegetarian Cookbook

Salma Hage

(Phaidon Press)

The 2017 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award Winners (Presented by Breville®)

For television, web, and radio programs aired in 2016.

Documentary

The Birth of Saké

Director: Erik Shirai

Producer: Masako Tsumura

Airs on: iTunes, PBS, and vhx.tv

Outstanding Personality/Host

Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern’s Bucket List; Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food; Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern

Airs on: Travel Channel and andrewzimmern.com

Podcast

The Four Top

Host: Katherine Cole

Producers: Katherine Cole and Morgan Holm

Airs on: npr.org and iTunes

Radio Show/Audio Webcast

Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace & Food

Producers: The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva

Airs on: NPR's Morning Edition and npr.org

Special (TV or Web)

Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes

Host: Lidia Bastianich

Producers: Laurie Donnelly, Lidia Bastianich, Anne Adams, and Shelly Burgess Nicotra

Airs on: PBS

Television Program, In Studio or Fixed Location

Fish the Dish

Host: Spencer Watts

Producer: Chris Knight

Airs on: Gusto and gustotv.com

Television Program, on Location

Chef's Table

Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Matthew Weaver, Andrew Fried, and Dane Lillegard

Airs on: Netflix

Television Segment

Harvesting Alaska

Hosts: Heather Hintze and Lauren Maxwell

Producer: Gina Romero

Airs on: KTVA Anchorage and ktva.com

Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional

Kitchen Conundrums with Thomas Joseph

Host: Thomas Joseph

Producers: Samantha Schutz and Greta Anthony

Airs on: marthastewart.com and YouTube

Video Webcast, on Location

Working 24 Hours at…

Director: Joe Williams

Host: Andrew Knowlton

Producer: Meghan Scibona

Airs on: video.bonappetit.com

Visual and Technical Excellence

Uncharted

Director and Photographer: James Mann

Editors: Aaron Warzynski and James Fitzpatrick

Airs on: tastemade.com

2017 James Beard Foundation Journalism Award Winners

For articles published in English in 2016.

Columns

“Eat”: “A Haitian Grandmother’s Home-Cooked Porridge”; “Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Comfort Food”; and “Casa Calamari”

Francis Lam

The New York Times Magazine

Dining and Travel

“I Want Crab. Pure Maryland Crab.”

Bill Addison

Eater

Food and Culture

“A Last Dinner in the Jungle”

Shane Mitchell

Roads & Kingdoms

Food and Health

“Brain Food”

Hunter Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Sidney Fry, and Peggy Knickerbocker

Cooking Light

Food Coverage in a General-Interest Publication

The New Yorker Food Issue

David Remnick, Lauren Collins, Dana Goodyear, and Carolyn Kormann

Food Reporting

“Exploited in Paradise” series

Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason

Associated Press

Home Cooking

“How to Cook, Smoke, Crumble, Grind, Pickle, Candy, Milk, Slow Cook, Toast, Pulverize, and Fry a Nut”

Cheryl Slocum and Robin Bashinsky

Cooking Light

Humor

“Recipes with Roots: The True Meaning of Turkey”

Francis Lam

Cooking Light

Local Impact

“‘Free crabs!’”; “A Significant Goodbye”; “Feeding the Prison System”

Hanna Raskin

The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC)

Personal Essay

“All I Want Are Some Potato Skins”

Keith Pandolfi

Serious Eats

Profile

“Finding Pete Wells: A Search for America's Most Dangerous Restaurant Critic”

Kevin Alexander

Thrillist

Visual Storytelling

“Thrill Ride”

Vince Dixon and Mariya Pylayev

Eater

Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages

“The Great Craft Beer Sellout”

Dave Infante

Thrillist

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

“High Chairs and Hard Core”; “The X-Files”; “Beyond Biscuits and Gravy”

Karen Brooks

Portland Monthly

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“The Dog Thief Killings”

Calvin Godfrey

Roads & Kingdoms

Publication of the Year

Roads & Kingdoms