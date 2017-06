The James Beard Foundation is On the Hunt For a New President

The James Beard Foundation is looking for a new president, and it could be you. Yes, you.

...Well, okay, probably not. I mean, we don’t mean to crush all your hopes and dreams, but they’re probably looking for someone with a ton of experience—i.e. someone who didn’t find out about the whole thing by reading this article. But it’s no lie that the Foundation is conducting a serious, nationwide search, and they’re likely not looking for a famous chef or TV star to be a figurehead either, since the president role involves fundraising and programming.

So, you know. There’s always hope.