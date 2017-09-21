James Beard Foundation Announces All-Star Chef Lineup for Fall Gala [Video]

The James Beard Foundation has announced the line-up of award-winning chefs that will be providing the menu for the JBF Gala: A Night of Award Winners. The gala will feature a “collaborative dinner,” crafted by several James Beard Award-winning chefs and celebrate the foundation’s president, Susan Ungaro, who has been at the head of the organization since 2006 but will be stepping down at the end of this year. The event will take place November 10 in New York City’s Rainbow Room.

The foundation has tapped James Beard Award-winners Lidia Bastianich and Fortunato Nicotra, Barbara Lynch, Jonathon Sawyer, Michael Solomonov, pastry chef Ghaya Oliveira, and sommelier Larry Stone. The host chef for the evening will be Matthew Woolf, executive chef at the Rainbow Room. The event’s honorary chairs are Ted Allen, host of the Food Network’s Chopped, and Andrew Zimmern.

“Susan’s vast accomplishments such as spearheading impact initiatives, increased scholarship funding and creative awards programming, will allow the Foundation to be the leading force for good in the culinary industry," Fred Seegal, chair of the JBF Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "Under her leadership, the Foundation has become a global brand and an indispensable organization for chefs and other culinary leaders around the world. This will be a magical and moving evening as we fete Susan on her remaining tenure as president."

The evening will feature both a silent and live auction that will support the foundation.Tickets are available for purchase here. Here is a full preview of the menu for the evening:

Chef Mathew Woolf, Rainbow Room, NYC

Mushroom Crackers: tapioca crackers with pickled mushrooms and mushroom aïoli

Crispy oysters with pickled vegetable salad and yuzu

Grass-fed beef Wellington bites with mushroom duxelles and béarnaise sauce

Scotch quail eggs with smoked curry oil

Fennel–parmesan biscuits with fennel pollen, cream cheese, and candied orange

Crispy chicken with shrimp, soy, sesame, and scallions

Jonathon Sawyer, The Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland

Scallop Terrarium: Chilled Scallop Crudo with smoked scallop roe, braised tripe mousseline, foraged Ohio black trumpet mushrooms, pine mugulio, and Ohio sumac

Lidia Bastianich and Fortunato Nicotra, Felidia, NYC

Cacio e Pepe

Barbara Lynch, Barbara Lynch Gruppo, Boston

Roasted duck breast with parsnip purée, spiced prunes, and chestnuts

Michael Solomonov, Zahav, Philadelphia

Zahav lamb shoulder with pomegranate and chickpeas

Dessert Reception by:

Pastry Chef Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC

Host Chef Mathew Woolf, Rainbow Room, NYC