James Beard Awards 2017: Chef and Restaurant Winners, the Complete List

The James Beard Foundation Awards were presented in Chicago tonight at a ceremony hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (don't forget to check out last week's James Beard Media Awards' complete list of winners, announced last week in New York City). Here is this year's list of chef and restaurant winners:

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Award Winners

75 Seats and Under (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

Firm: AvroKO

Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw

Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014

Firm: Meyer Davis

Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, Katie McPherson

Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

Design Icon

Grand Central Oyster Bar, New York

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Award Winners

Best New Restaurant (Presented by True Refrigeration®)

Le Coucou

NYC

Outstanding Baker

Mark Furstenberg

Bread Furst

Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar Program

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar

New Orleans

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

Michael Solomonov

Zahav

Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

Ghaya Oliveira

Daniel

NYC

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Topolobampo

Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Stephen Starr

Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)

Philadelphia

Outstanding Service

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Pocantico Hills, NY

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

Canlis

Seattle

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

Sam Calagione

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Milton, DE

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Zachary Engel

Shaya

New Orleans

Best Chefs in America

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Sarah Grueneberg

Monteverde

Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Greg Vernick

Vernick Food & Drink

Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI

Kevin Nashan

Sidney Street Cafe

St. Louis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora

Hearth

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley

Eventide Oyster Co.

Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton

Ox

Portland, OR

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Rebecca Wilcomb

Herbsaint

New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV

Steven Satterfield

Miller Union

Atlanta

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT

Hugo Ortega

Hugo’s

Houston

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Corey Lee

Benu

San Francisco

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nora Pouillon, Restaurant Nora

Humanitarian of the Year

Denise Cerreta, One World Everybody Eats

America's Classic Award Winners

Bertha's Kitchen, Charleston, South Carolina

Gioia's Deli, St. Louis, Missouri

La Taqueria, San Francisco, California

Sahadi's, Brooklyn, New York

Schultz's Crab House, Essex, Maryland