Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Here Are All the James Beard Award Nominees for 2017

Food & Wine: james beard award

©  Victor Spinelli / Getty Images
By F&W Editors Posted March 15, 2017

The Oscars of food has its list.

This morning in an event broadcast live on Facebook from Los Angeles, the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for its 27th annual awards shows—probably the most comprehensive and prestigious in the food world. Winners will be chosen in almost 60 categories running the gamut from chefs to restaurant design to books and television. 

The media awards will be given out in New York City at Chelsea Piers on April 25, with all the remaining awards handed out at the James Beard Gala in Chicago on May 1. Food fanatics can pick up tickets to both shows at jamesbeard.org/awards/tickets.

brightcove-video:5127175680001

Related

Check out the full list of nominees below. 

2017 James Beard Foundation Book Awards

 American Cooking

 Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South
Vivian Howard
(Little, Brown and Company)

My Two Souths: Blending the Flavors of India into a Southern Kitchen
Asha Gomez and Martha Hall Foose
(Running Press)

Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes
Ronni Lundy
(Clarkson Potter)

 Baking and Dessert

 Art of the Pie: A Practical Guide to Homemade Crusts, Fillings, and Life
Kate McDermott
(Countryman Press)

Breaking Breads: A New World of Israeli Baking
Uri Scheft and Raquel Pelzel
(Artisan)

Dorie’s Cookies
Dorie Greenspan
(Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

 Beverage

 Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki
Martin Cate with Rebecca Cate
(Ten Speed Press)

Spritz: Italy's Most Iconic Aperitivo Cocktail, with Recipes
Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau
(Ten Speed Press)

The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book
Frank Caiafa
(Penguin)

Cooking from a Professional Point of View

Central
Virgilio Martínez
(Phaidon Press)

Classic Koffmann
Pierre Koffmann
(Jacqui Small)

Lickerland: Asian-Accented Desserts by Jason Licker
Jason Licker
(Sirivatana Interprint Public Company Limited)

 General Cooking

 Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter)

Cook’s Science: How to Unlock Flavor in 50 of Our Favorite Ingredients
The Editors at Cook’s Illustrated
(Cook’s Illustrated)

Eat in My Kitchen: To Cook, to Bake, to Eat, and to Treat
Meike Peters
(Prestel)

 Health

 Pure Delicious: More Than 150 Delectable Allergen-Free Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Shellfish, or Cane Sugar
Heather Christo
(Pam Krauss/Avery)

Skinnytaste Fast and Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow Cooker Recipes
Gina Homolka
(Clarkson Potter)

You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals
Ellie Krieger
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

International

All Under Heaven: Recipes from the 35 Cuisines of China
Carolyn Phillips
(Ten Speed Press)

Land of Fish and Rice: Recipes from the Culinary Heart of China
Fuchsia Dunlop
(W. W. Norton & Company)

Taste of Persia: A Cook's Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan
Naomi Duguid
(Artisan)

 Nonfiction

Food City: Four Centuries of Food-Making in New York
Joy Santlofer
(W. W. Norton & Company)

Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs
Questlove with Ben Greenman
(Clarkson Potter)

A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression
Jane Ziegelman and Andrew Coe
(Harper) 

Photography

 Appetites
Bobby Fisher
(Ecco)

Everything I Want To Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking
Claire Cottrell, Jaime Beechum, Nacho Alegre
(Harry N. Abrams)

Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking
Chris Court
(Ten Speed Press) 

Reference and Scholarship

French Wine: A History
Rod Phillips
(University of California Press)

I Taste Red: The Science of Tasting Wine
Jamie Goode
(University of California Press)

The Oxford Companion to Cheese
Catherine Donnelly
(Oxford University Press)

Single Subject

 Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day
John Currence
(Ten Speed Press)

The Elements of Pizza: Unlocking the Secrets to World-Class Pies at Home
Ken Forkish
(Ten Speed Press)

Milk. Made.: A Book About Cheese. How to Choose It, Serve It and Eat It
Nick Haddow
(Hardie Grant)

 Vegetable Cooking

 Dandelion and Quince: Exploring the Wide World of Unusual Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs
Michelle McKenzie
(Roost Books)

The Middle Eastern Vegetarian Cookbook
Salma Hage
(Phaidon Press)

The Vegetable Butcher: How to Select, Prep, Slice, Dice, and Masterfully Cook Vegetables from Artichokes to Zucchini
Cara Mangini
(Workman Publishing Company)

2017 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Documentary

 The Birth of Saké
Director: Erik Shirai
Producer: Masako Tsumura
Airs on: iTunes, PBS, and vhx.tv

The Coffee Man
Director: Jeff Hann
Producer: Roland Fraval
Airs on: iTunes, Google Play, and thecoffeemanfilm.com

A Year in Port
Director: David Kennard
Producers: David Kennard, Martine Saunier, and Todd Ruppert
Airs on: iTunes

Outstanding Personality/Host

Mario Batali
Moltissimo
Airs on: munchies.vice.com

Emeril Lagasse
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Airs on: Amazon Prime Video

Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern’s Bucket List; Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food; Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern
Airs on: Travel Channel and andrewzimmern.com

­

Podcast

 The Four Top
Host: Katherine Cole
Producers: Katherine Cole and Morgan Holm
Airs on: npr.org and iTunes

 Special Sauce
Host: Ed Levine
Producer: Marty Goldensohn
Airs on: seriouseats.com

The Sporkful
Host: Dan Pashman
Producers: Anne Noyes Saini, Shoshana Gold, and Dan Charles
Airs on: sporkful.com

 Radio Show/Audio Webcast

 California Foodways
Host: Lisa Morehouse
Producer: Lisa Morehouse
Airs on: KQED San Francisco, NPR's Weekend Edition and The Salt, and californiafoodways.com

Good Food
Host: Evan Kleiman
Producers: Abbie Fentress Swanson, Laryl Garcia, and Joseph Stone
Airs on: KCRW Santa Monica and npr.org

Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace & Food
Producers: The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva
Airs on: NPR's Morning Edition and npr.org

 Special (on TV or Web)

 Barefoot in Washington
Host: Ina Garten
Producers: Rachel Purnell, Olivia Ball, Bridget Lumley, and Carl Green
Airs on: Food Network

Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Host: Lidia Bastianich
Producers: Lidia Bastianich, Anne Adams, and Shelly Burgess Nicotra
Airs on: PBS

WCVB TV Chronicle – Chocolate
Host: Anthony Everett
Producer: Sangita Chandra
Airs on: WCVB Boston and wcvb.com

Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location

Bong Appétit
Host: Abdullah Saeed
Producers: Chris Grosso, Lauren Cynamon, Eddy Moretti, Shane Smith, Spike Jonze, Ari Fishman, Jessica Bahr, Abdullah Saeed, and Kathleen Flood
Airs on: munchies.vice.com

Fish the Dish
Host: Spencer Watts
Producer: Kathy McIntyre
Airs on: Gusto and gustotv.com

Pati’s Mexican Table
Host: Pati Jinich
Producers: Gordon Elliott, Pati Jinich, Maria Elena Gutierrez, Robert Sullivan, and Mark Schneider
Airs on: WETA Washington, PBS stations, and YouTube

 Television Program, on Location

Chef's Table
Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Matthew Weaver, Andrew Fried, and Dane Lillegard
Airs on: Netflix and YouTube

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Host: Emeril Lagasse
Producers: Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy, Emeril Lagasse, and Bill Pruitt
Airs on: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

The Mind of a Chef
Host: Ludo Lefebvre
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Joe Caterini, Michael Steed, Jared Andrukanis, Gillian Brown, Morgan Fallon, and Krissy Lefebvre
Airs on: PBS and YouTube

 Television Segment

 ABC 7 News – The Hungry Hound
Host: Steve Dolinsky
Producer: Steve Dolinsky
Airs on: ABC 7 Chicago and abc7chicago.com

 CBS This Morning – Saturday
Hosts: Anthony Mason and Alex Wagner
Producers: Marci Waldman, Brian Applegate, Greg Mirman, and Kate D’Arcy
Airs on: CBS and cbsnews.com

Harvesting Alaska
Hosts: Heather Hintze and Lauren Maxwell
Producer: Gina Romero
Airs on: KTVA Anchorage and ktva.com

Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional

 Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen - Online Culinary Literacy Courses
Host: Andrew Zimmern
Producers: Nathan Matson, Paul Conigliaro, and Tom Godfrey
Airs on: andrewzimmern.thebigknow.com

Kitchen Conundrums with Thomas Joseph
Host: Thomas Joseph
Producers: Samantha Schutz and Greta Anthony
Airs on: marthastewart.com and YouTube

No Recipe Required
Host: Anna Stockwell
Producers: Matt Duckor, David Tamarkin, and Eric Gillin
Airs on: epicurious.com

 Video Webcast, on Location

Elements
Director: Andrew Gooi
Producer: Bite’s Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski
Airs on: foodtalkies.com and readbite.com

Ethical Meat: Responsible Farming in America
Producers: James Mulcahy and Ryan Ffrench
Airs on: YouTube and zagat.com

Working 24 Hours at…
Directors: Joe Williams and Alex Grossman
Host: Andrew Knowlton
Producer: Meghan Scibona
Airs on: video.bonappetit.com

 Visual and Technical Excellence

 Food Talkies
Director, Photographer, Editor: Andrew Gooi
Airs on: foodtalkies.com and readbite.com

The Migrant Kitchen
Directors: Antonio Diaz and Nathan Sage
Photographer, Editor: Ben Hunter
Airs on: KCET Los Angeles and linktv.org

Uncharted
Photographer: James Mann
Editors: Aaron Warzynski and James Fitzpatrick
Airs on: tastemade.com

2017 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Dining and Travel

 The France Issue
Adam Sachs, Leslie Pariseau, and Saveur staff
Saveur

“I Want Crab. Pure Maryland Crab.”
Bill Addison
Eater

“New York City Versus San Francisco”
Peter Meehan
Lucky Peach

 Food Culture

 “The Barnacle Queens of the Spanish Seaside”
Matt Goulding
Roads & Kingdoms

“A Last Dinner in the Jungle”
Shane Mitchell
Roads & Kingdoms

“Sonoko Dreams of Soba”
Francis Lam
Saveur 

Food and Health

 “Brain Food”
Hunter Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Sidney Fry, and Peggy Knickerbocker
Cooking Light

“More Than a Gut Feeling”
Moises Velasquez-Manoff
Cured

“You Need This”
Shaun Dreisbach
EatingWell 

Food Coverage in a General-Interest Publication

The New Yorker Food Issue
David Remnick, Lauren Collins, Dana Goodyear, and Carolyn Kormann

Roads & Kingdoms
Nathan Thornburgh, Matt Goulding, and Cara Parks

Washington Post Food
Joe Yonan and Bonnie Benwick

Columns

“Can Wine Save Our Fading Love Affair with France?”; “Australian Wine's Return to Cool”; and “Can a Wine List Help Narrow the Gender Gap?”
Jon Bonné
Punch

“Eat”: “A Haitian Grandmother’s Home-Cooked Porridge”; “Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Comfort Food”; and “Casa Calamari”
Francis Lam
The New York Times Magazine

“Top Chef is Leaving Mpls. and it's the Most Courageous Story of the Year”; “A Legend in the Baking”; and “King of the Roast”
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl
Mpls.St.Paul

Food Reporting

“Exploited in Paradise” series
Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason
Associated Press

“Farm to Fable” series
Laura Reiley
Tampa Bay Times

“3 Part Series on Syrian Wheat as a Weapon of War” series
Emma Beals
Munchies

Home Cooking

 “The Amazingly Simple Path to Incredible Homemade Bagels”
Becky Krystal and Alex Baldinger
The Washington Post

“How to Cook, Smoke, Crumble, Grind, Pickle, Candy, Milk, Slow Cook, Toast, Pulverize, and Fry a Nut”
Hunter Lewis, Cheryl Slocum, and Robin Bashinsky
Cooking Light

“How to Make Rich, Flavorful Caramel Without Melting Sugar”
Stella Parks
Serious Eats 

Humor

“Maybe Just Don’t Drink Coffee”
Matt Buchanan
Eater

“Recipes with Roots: The True Meaning of Turkey”
Francis Lam
Cooking Light

“Who Really Invented the Reuben?”
Elizabeth Weil
Saveur 

Local Impact

“‘Free Crabs!’”; “A Significant Goodbye”; “Feeding the Prison System”
Hanna Raskin
The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC)

“Plates in the Air”; Got (Non-GMO) Milk?”; “Jailhouse Beets”
Hannah Palmer Egan
Seven Days (Burlington, VT)

“Southern Season’s Woes Ripple Through State”; “True Story of a Chef's Chef”; “Pitmaster: Sam Jones Takes ’cue to the Next Level”
Andrea Weigl
The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC)

Personal Essay

 “All I Want Are Some Potato Skins”
Keith Pandolfi
Serious Eats

“The Culinary Education of Mr. Mozzarella Stix”
Mark Anthony Green
GQ

“In Sickness, in Health, in White Castle”
Allison Robicelli
Food52

Profile

 “Finding Pete Wells: A Search for America's Most Dangerous Restaurant Critic”
Kevin Alexander
Thrillist

“My Dinners with Harold”
Daniel Duane
The California Sunday Magazine

“Smoke Signals”
Julia Kramer
Bon Appétit

Visual Storytelling

“How to Make Beer-Can Chicken”
Andrew Jive, Eric Gillin, and Matt Duckor
Epicurious

“Thrill Ride”
Vince Dixon and Mariya Pylayev
Eater

“Twilight of the Four Seasons”
Gary He and Matt Buchanan
Eater

Wine, Spirits, and other Beverages

“The Great Craft Beer Sellout”
Dave Infante
Thrillist

“The 24-Year-Old Coca-Cola Virgin”
Jamie Lauren Keiles
Eater

“Where Does Wine Come From?”
Adam Leith Gollner
Saveur

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

 Counter Intelligence: “Destroyer Blows Up the Norm”; “Red Sauce, Royal Treatment”; “Bubbling Cauldrons of Goodness”
Jonathan Gold
Los Angeles Times

“Dinner, Transcending”; “The Future of the Steakhouse Has Arrived, and It's in Chicago”; “Is the World Ready for the Austere Beauty of Günter Seeger?”
Bill Addison
Eater

“High Chairs and Hard Core”; “The X-Files”; “Beyond Biscuits and Gravy”
Karen Brooks"
Portland Monthly

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

 “The Dog Thief Killings”
Calvin Godfrey
Roads & Kingdoms

“Good Graces”
Carolyn Phillips
Life and Thyme

“Sonoko Dreams of Soba”
Francis Lam
Saveur

2017 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards

75 Seats and Under (best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

 Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw
Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

Firm: Guga
Designer: Jeff Guga
Project: Kismet, Los Angeles

Firm: Ken Fulk Inc.
Designers: Tiffany Kramer and Jon de la Cruz
Project: Leo’s Oyster Bar, San Francisco

Best Design - 76 Seats and Over (best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

 Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw, William Harris
Project: Momotaro, Chicago

Firm: Home Studios
Designers: Evan and Oliver Haslegrave
Project: Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, Los Angeles

Firm: Meyer Davis
Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, Katie McPherson
Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

Design Icon

The Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant
NYC

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

In Situ
San Francisco

Le Coucou
NYC

Olmsted
Brooklyn, NY

Pineapple and Pearls
Washington, D.C.

Tartine Manufactory
San Francisco

Outstanding Baker

A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.

 Ken Forkish
Ken’s Artisan Bakery
Portland, OR

Mark Furstenberg
Bread Furst
Washington, D.C.

Zachary Golper
Bien Cuit
Brooklyn, NY

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas
B. Patisserie
San Francisco

Greg Wade
Publican Quality Bread
Chicago

 

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.

 Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
New Orleans

Bar Agricole 
San Francisco

Clyde Common
Portland, OR

Cure
New Orleans

The Dead Rabbit
NYC

Outstanding Chef 

A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Gabrielle Hamilton
Prune
NYC

David Kinch
Manresa
Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow
The Restaurant at Meadowood
St. Helena, CA

Donald Link
Herbsaint
New Orleans

Michael Solomonov
Zahav
Philadelphia 

Outstanding Pastry Chef

A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence.  Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

 Kelly Fields
Willa Jean
New Orleans

Maura Kilpatrick
Oleana
Cambridge, MA

Margarita Manzke
République
Los Angeles

Dolester Miles
Highlands Bar & Grill
Birmingham, AL

Ghaya Oliveira
Daniel
NYC

Outstanding Restaurant 

A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.

Frasca Food and Wine
Boulder, CO

Highlands Bar and Grill
Birmingham, AL

Momofuku Noodle Bar
NYC

Quince
San Francisco

The Spotted Pig
NYC


Topolobampo
Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

 Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger
Upperline
New Orleans

Ken Oringer
Uni, Toro, Coppa, and others
Boston

Stephen Starr
Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)
Philadelphia

Caroline Styne
The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others)
Los Angeles 

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.

 Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY

Galatoire’s Restaurant
New Orleans

Marea
NYC

Terra
St. Helena, CA

Zahav
Philadelphia 

Outstanding Wine Program 

A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.

Benu
San Francisco

Canlis
Seattle


Emeril’s New Orleans
New Orleans

Fig
Charleston, SC

Miller Union
Atlanta

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

Sam Calagione
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Milton, DE

Diane Flynt
Foggy Ridge Cider
Dugspur, VA

Miljenko Grgich
Grgich Hills Estate
Rutherford, CA

Aldo Sohm
Zalto Glass
NYC

Rob Tod
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland, ME

Rising Star Chef of the Year 

A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.

 Camille Cogswell
Zahav
Philadelphia

Zachary Engel
Shaya
New Orleans

Matt Rudofker
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
NYC

Jenner Tomaska
Next
Chicago

Brady Williams
Canlis
Seattle 

Best Chefs

Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Abraham Conlon
Fat Rice
Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde
Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
Parachute
Chicago

Lee Wolen
Boka
Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower
Nico Osteria
Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

 Amy Brandwein
Centrolina
Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan
Bad Saint
Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau
Vedge
Philadelphia

Greg Vernick
Vernick Food & Drink
Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf
Charleston
Baltimore 

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Steven Brown
Tilia
Minneapolis

Justin Carlisle
Ardent
Milwaukee

Jorge Guzman
Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co.
Minneapolis

Kevin Nashan
Sidney Street Cafe
St. Louis

Kevin Willmann
Farmhaus
St. Louis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora
Hearth

Anita Lo
Annisa

Ignacio Mattos
Estela

Missy Robbins
Lilia
Brooklyn, NY

Jody Williams
Buvette Gastrothèque

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Karen Akunowicz
Myers + Chang
Boston

Cassie Piuma
Sarma
Somerville, MA

Susan Regis
Shepard
Cambridge, MA

Benjamin Sukle
Birch
Providence, RI

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley
Eventide Oyster Co.
Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
Ox
Portland, OR

Edouardo Jordan
Salare
Seattle

Katy Millard
Coquine
Portland, OR

Justin Woodward
Castagna
Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi
Joule
Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Vishwesh Bhatt
Snackbar
Oxford, MS

Nina Compton
Compère Lapin
New Orleans

Jose Enrique
Jose Enrique
San Juan, PR

Slade Rushing
Brennan’s
New Orleans

Rebecca Wilcomb
Herbsaint
New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

John Fleer
Rhubarb
Asheville, NC

Edward Lee
610 Magnolia
Louisville, KY

Steven Satterfield
Miller Union
Atlanta

Ryan Smith
Staplehouse
Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Memphis 

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Bryce Gilmore
Barley Swine
Austin

Steve McHugh
Cured
San Antonio

Hugo Ortega
Hugo’s
Houston

Steve Redzikowski
Acorn
Denver

Martín Rios
Restaurant Martín
Santa Fe

Jianyun Ye
Mala Sichuan Bistro
Houston 

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti
Providence
Los Angeles

Dominique Crenn
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco

Jeremy Fox
Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen
Santa Monica, CA

Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco

Ludo Lefebvre
Trois Mec
Los Angeles

Travis Lett
Gjelina
Venice, CA

2017 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

Roger Berkowitz
President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods
Boston

Suzanne Goin
Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, A.O.C., Lucques, and Tavern
Los Angeles

Evan Kleiman
Culinarian; Host of KCRW’s Good Food
Los Angeles

Michel Nischan
Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Founder, President, and CEO, Wholesome Wave
Bridgeport, CT

Rajat Parr
Director, Mina Group Wine; Sommelier and Author
San Francisco

2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Bertha's Kitchen
Charleston, SC
Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley

Gioia's Deli
St. Louis
Owner: Alex Donley

La Taqueria
San Francisco
Owner: Miguel Jara

Sahadi's
Brooklyn, NY
Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi

Schultz's Crab House
Essex, MD
Owners: Karen and Bob McKinney 

2017 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

Denise Cerreta
One World Everybody Eats
Salt Lake City

2017 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Nora Pouillon
Restaurant Nora
Washington, D.C.

Previous
These new cafés in the UK bring people together to talk about mental health
Next
How Anthony Bourdain Became Debt-Free
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.