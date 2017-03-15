- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
Here Are All the James Beard Award Nominees for 2017
- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
The Oscars of food has its list.
This morning in an event broadcast live on Facebook from Los Angeles, the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for its 27th annual awards shows—probably the most comprehensive and prestigious in the food world. Winners will be chosen in almost 60 categories running the gamut from chefs to restaurant design to books and television.
The media awards will be given out in New York City at Chelsea Piers on April 25, with all the remaining awards handed out at the James Beard Gala in Chicago on May 1. Food fanatics can pick up tickets to both shows at jamesbeard.org/awards/tickets.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
2017 James Beard Foundation Book Awards
American Cooking
Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South
Vivian Howard
(Little, Brown and Company)
My Two Souths: Blending the Flavors of India into a Southern Kitchen
Asha Gomez and Martha Hall Foose
(Running Press)
Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes
Ronni Lundy
(Clarkson Potter)
Baking and Dessert
Art of the Pie: A Practical Guide to Homemade Crusts, Fillings, and Life
Kate McDermott
(Countryman Press)
Breaking Breads: A New World of Israeli Baking
Uri Scheft and Raquel Pelzel
(Artisan)
Dorie’s Cookies
Dorie Greenspan
(Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Beverage
Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki
Martin Cate with Rebecca Cate
(Ten Speed Press)
Spritz: Italy's Most Iconic Aperitivo Cocktail, with Recipes
Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau
(Ten Speed Press)
The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book
Frank Caiafa
(Penguin)
Cooking from a Professional Point of View
Central
Virgilio Martínez
(Phaidon Press)
Classic Koffmann
Pierre Koffmann
(Jacqui Small)
Lickerland: Asian-Accented Desserts by Jason Licker
Jason Licker
(Sirivatana Interprint Public Company Limited)
General Cooking
Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter)
Cook’s Science: How to Unlock Flavor in 50 of Our Favorite Ingredients
The Editors at Cook’s Illustrated
(Cook’s Illustrated)
Eat in My Kitchen: To Cook, to Bake, to Eat, and to Treat
Meike Peters
(Prestel)
Health
Pure Delicious: More Than 150 Delectable Allergen-Free Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Shellfish, or Cane Sugar
Heather Christo
(Pam Krauss/Avery)
Skinnytaste Fast and Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow Cooker Recipes
Gina Homolka
(Clarkson Potter)
You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals
Ellie Krieger
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
International
All Under Heaven: Recipes from the 35 Cuisines of China
Carolyn Phillips
(Ten Speed Press)
Land of Fish and Rice: Recipes from the Culinary Heart of China
Fuchsia Dunlop
(W. W. Norton & Company)
Taste of Persia: A Cook's Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan
Naomi Duguid
(Artisan)
Nonfiction
Food City: Four Centuries of Food-Making in New York
Joy Santlofer
(W. W. Norton & Company)
Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs
Questlove with Ben Greenman
(Clarkson Potter)
A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression
Jane Ziegelman and Andrew Coe
(Harper)
Photography
Appetites
Bobby Fisher
(Ecco)
Everything I Want To Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking
Claire Cottrell, Jaime Beechum, Nacho Alegre
(Harry N. Abrams)
Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking
Chris Court
(Ten Speed Press)
Reference and Scholarship
French Wine: A History
Rod Phillips
(University of California Press)
I Taste Red: The Science of Tasting Wine
Jamie Goode
(University of California Press)
The Oxford Companion to Cheese
Catherine Donnelly
(Oxford University Press)
Single Subject
Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day
John Currence
(Ten Speed Press)
The Elements of Pizza: Unlocking the Secrets to World-Class Pies at Home
Ken Forkish
(Ten Speed Press)
Milk. Made.: A Book About Cheese. How to Choose It, Serve It and Eat It
Nick Haddow
(Hardie Grant)
Vegetable Cooking
Dandelion and Quince: Exploring the Wide World of Unusual Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs
Michelle McKenzie
(Roost Books)
The Middle Eastern Vegetarian Cookbook
Salma Hage
(Phaidon Press)
The Vegetable Butcher: How to Select, Prep, Slice, Dice, and Masterfully Cook Vegetables from Artichokes to Zucchini
Cara Mangini
(Workman Publishing Company)
2017 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards
Documentary
The Birth of Saké
Director: Erik Shirai
Producer: Masako Tsumura
Airs on: iTunes, PBS, and vhx.tv
The Coffee Man
Director: Jeff Hann
Producer: Roland Fraval
Airs on: iTunes, Google Play, and thecoffeemanfilm.com
A Year in Port
Director: David Kennard
Producers: David Kennard, Martine Saunier, and Todd Ruppert
Airs on: iTunes
Outstanding Personality/Host
Mario Batali
Moltissimo
Airs on: munchies.vice.com
Emeril Lagasse
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Airs on: Amazon Prime Video
Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern’s Bucket List; Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food; Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern
Airs on: Travel Channel and andrewzimmern.com
Podcast
The Four Top
Host: Katherine Cole
Producers: Katherine Cole and Morgan Holm
Airs on: npr.org and iTunes
Special Sauce
Host: Ed Levine
Producer: Marty Goldensohn
Airs on: seriouseats.com
The Sporkful
Host: Dan Pashman
Producers: Anne Noyes Saini, Shoshana Gold, and Dan Charles
Airs on: sporkful.com
Radio Show/Audio Webcast
California Foodways
Host: Lisa Morehouse
Producer: Lisa Morehouse
Airs on: KQED San Francisco, NPR's Weekend Edition and The Salt, and californiafoodways.com
Good Food
Host: Evan Kleiman
Producers: Abbie Fentress Swanson, Laryl Garcia, and Joseph Stone
Airs on: KCRW Santa Monica and npr.org
Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace & Food
Producers: The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva
Airs on: NPR's Morning Edition and npr.org
Special (on TV or Web)
Barefoot in Washington
Host: Ina Garten
Producers: Rachel Purnell, Olivia Ball, Bridget Lumley, and Carl Green
Airs on: Food Network
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Host: Lidia Bastianich
Producers: Lidia Bastianich, Anne Adams, and Shelly Burgess Nicotra
Airs on: PBS
WCVB TV Chronicle – Chocolate
Host: Anthony Everett
Producer: Sangita Chandra
Airs on: WCVB Boston and wcvb.com
Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location
Bong Appétit
Host: Abdullah Saeed
Producers: Chris Grosso, Lauren Cynamon, Eddy Moretti, Shane Smith, Spike Jonze, Ari Fishman, Jessica Bahr, Abdullah Saeed, and Kathleen Flood
Airs on: munchies.vice.com
Fish the Dish
Host: Spencer Watts
Producer: Kathy McIntyre
Airs on: Gusto and gustotv.com
Pati’s Mexican Table
Host: Pati Jinich
Producers: Gordon Elliott, Pati Jinich, Maria Elena Gutierrez, Robert Sullivan, and Mark Schneider
Airs on: WETA Washington, PBS stations, and YouTube
Television Program, on Location
Chef's Table
Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Matthew Weaver, Andrew Fried, and Dane Lillegard
Airs on: Netflix and YouTube
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Host: Emeril Lagasse
Producers: Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy, Emeril Lagasse, and Bill Pruitt
Airs on: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
The Mind of a Chef
Host: Ludo Lefebvre
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Joe Caterini, Michael Steed, Jared Andrukanis, Gillian Brown, Morgan Fallon, and Krissy Lefebvre
Airs on: PBS and YouTube
Television Segment
ABC 7 News – The Hungry Hound
Host: Steve Dolinsky
Producer: Steve Dolinsky
Airs on: ABC 7 Chicago and abc7chicago.com
CBS This Morning – Saturday
Hosts: Anthony Mason and Alex Wagner
Producers: Marci Waldman, Brian Applegate, Greg Mirman, and Kate D’Arcy
Airs on: CBS and cbsnews.com
Harvesting Alaska
Hosts: Heather Hintze and Lauren Maxwell
Producer: Gina Romero
Airs on: KTVA Anchorage and ktva.com
Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional
Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen - Online Culinary Literacy Courses
Host: Andrew Zimmern
Producers: Nathan Matson, Paul Conigliaro, and Tom Godfrey
Airs on: andrewzimmern.thebigknow.com
Kitchen Conundrums with Thomas Joseph
Host: Thomas Joseph
Producers: Samantha Schutz and Greta Anthony
Airs on: marthastewart.com and YouTube
No Recipe Required
Host: Anna Stockwell
Producers: Matt Duckor, David Tamarkin, and Eric Gillin
Airs on: epicurious.com
Video Webcast, on Location
Elements
Director: Andrew Gooi
Producer: Bite’s Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski
Airs on: foodtalkies.com and readbite.com
Ethical Meat: Responsible Farming in America
Producers: James Mulcahy and Ryan Ffrench
Airs on: YouTube and zagat.com
Working 24 Hours at…
Directors: Joe Williams and Alex Grossman
Host: Andrew Knowlton
Producer: Meghan Scibona
Airs on: video.bonappetit.com
Visual and Technical Excellence
Food Talkies
Director, Photographer, Editor: Andrew Gooi
Airs on: foodtalkies.com and readbite.com
The Migrant Kitchen
Directors: Antonio Diaz and Nathan Sage
Photographer, Editor: Ben Hunter
Airs on: KCET Los Angeles and linktv.org
Uncharted
Photographer: James Mann
Editors: Aaron Warzynski and James Fitzpatrick
Airs on: tastemade.com
2017 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards
Dining and Travel
The France Issue
Adam Sachs, Leslie Pariseau, and Saveur staff
Saveur
“I Want Crab. Pure Maryland Crab.”
Bill Addison
Eater
“New York City Versus San Francisco”
Peter Meehan
Lucky Peach
Food Culture
“The Barnacle Queens of the Spanish Seaside”
Matt Goulding
Roads & Kingdoms
“A Last Dinner in the Jungle”
Shane Mitchell
Roads & Kingdoms
“Sonoko Dreams of Soba”
Francis Lam
Saveur
Food and Health
“Brain Food”
Hunter Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Sidney Fry, and Peggy Knickerbocker
Cooking Light
“More Than a Gut Feeling”
Moises Velasquez-Manoff
Cured
“You Need This”
Shaun Dreisbach
EatingWell
Food Coverage in a General-Interest Publication
The New Yorker Food Issue
David Remnick, Lauren Collins, Dana Goodyear, and Carolyn Kormann
Roads & Kingdoms
Nathan Thornburgh, Matt Goulding, and Cara Parks
Washington Post Food
Joe Yonan and Bonnie Benwick
Columns
“Can Wine Save Our Fading Love Affair with France?”; “Australian Wine's Return to Cool”; and “Can a Wine List Help Narrow the Gender Gap?”
Jon Bonné
Punch
“Eat”: “A Haitian Grandmother’s Home-Cooked Porridge”; “Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Comfort Food”; and “Casa Calamari”
Francis Lam
The New York Times Magazine
“Top Chef is Leaving Mpls. and it's the Most Courageous Story of the Year”; “A Legend in the Baking”; and “King of the Roast”
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl
Mpls.St.Paul
Food Reporting
“Exploited in Paradise” series
Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason
Associated Press
“Farm to Fable” series
Laura Reiley
Tampa Bay Times
“3 Part Series on Syrian Wheat as a Weapon of War” series
Emma Beals
Munchies
Home Cooking
“The Amazingly Simple Path to Incredible Homemade Bagels”
Becky Krystal and Alex Baldinger
The Washington Post
“How to Cook, Smoke, Crumble, Grind, Pickle, Candy, Milk, Slow Cook, Toast, Pulverize, and Fry a Nut”
Hunter Lewis, Cheryl Slocum, and Robin Bashinsky
Cooking Light
“How to Make Rich, Flavorful Caramel Without Melting Sugar”
Stella Parks
Serious Eats
Humor
“Maybe Just Don’t Drink Coffee”
Matt Buchanan
Eater
“Recipes with Roots: The True Meaning of Turkey”
Francis Lam
Cooking Light
“Who Really Invented the Reuben?”
Elizabeth Weil
Saveur
Local Impact
“‘Free Crabs!’”; “A Significant Goodbye”; “Feeding the Prison System”
Hanna Raskin
The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC)
“Plates in the Air”; Got (Non-GMO) Milk?”; “Jailhouse Beets”
Hannah Palmer Egan
Seven Days (Burlington, VT)
“Southern Season’s Woes Ripple Through State”; “True Story of a Chef's Chef”; “Pitmaster: Sam Jones Takes ’cue to the Next Level”
Andrea Weigl
The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC)
Personal Essay
“All I Want Are Some Potato Skins”
Keith Pandolfi
Serious Eats
“The Culinary Education of Mr. Mozzarella Stix”
Mark Anthony Green
GQ
“In Sickness, in Health, in White Castle”
Allison Robicelli
Food52
Profile
“Finding Pete Wells: A Search for America's Most Dangerous Restaurant Critic”
Kevin Alexander
Thrillist
“My Dinners with Harold”
Daniel Duane
The California Sunday Magazine
“Smoke Signals”
Julia Kramer
Bon Appétit
Visual Storytelling
“How to Make Beer-Can Chicken”
Andrew Jive, Eric Gillin, and Matt Duckor
Epicurious
“Thrill Ride”
Vince Dixon and Mariya Pylayev
Eater
“Twilight of the Four Seasons”
Gary He and Matt Buchanan
Eater
Wine, Spirits, and other Beverages
“The Great Craft Beer Sellout”
Dave Infante
Thrillist
“The 24-Year-Old Coca-Cola Virgin”
Jamie Lauren Keiles
Eater
“Where Does Wine Come From?”
Adam Leith Gollner
Saveur
Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award
Counter Intelligence: “Destroyer Blows Up the Norm”; “Red Sauce, Royal Treatment”; “Bubbling Cauldrons of Goodness”
Jonathan Gold
Los Angeles Times
“Dinner, Transcending”; “The Future of the Steakhouse Has Arrived, and It's in Chicago”; “Is the World Ready for the Austere Beauty of Günter Seeger?”
Bill Addison
Eater
“High Chairs and Hard Core”; “The X-Files”; “Beyond Biscuits and Gravy”
Karen Brooks"
Portland Monthly
MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award
“The Dog Thief Killings”
Calvin Godfrey
Roads & Kingdoms
“Good Graces”
Carolyn Phillips
Life and Thyme
“Sonoko Dreams of Soba”
Francis Lam
Saveur
2017 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards
75 Seats and Under (best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)
Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw
Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California
Firm: Guga
Designer: Jeff Guga
Project: Kismet, Los Angeles
Firm: Ken Fulk Inc.
Designers: Tiffany Kramer and Jon de la Cruz
Project: Leo’s Oyster Bar, San Francisco
Best Design - 76 Seats and Over (best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)
Firm: AvroKO
Designers: Kristina O’Neal, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw, William Harris
Project: Momotaro, Chicago
Firm: Home Studios
Designers: Evan and Oliver Haslegrave
Project: Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, Los Angeles
Firm: Meyer Davis
Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, Katie McPherson
Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta
Design Icon
The Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant
NYC
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards
Best New Restaurant
A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
In Situ
San Francisco
Le Coucou
NYC
Olmsted
Brooklyn, NY
Pineapple and Pearls
Washington, D.C.
Tartine Manufactory
San Francisco
Outstanding Baker
A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.
Ken Forkish
Ken’s Artisan Bakery
Portland, OR
Mark Furstenberg
Bread Furst
Washington, D.C.
Zachary Golper
Bien Cuit
Brooklyn, NY
Belinda Leong and Michel Suas
B. Patisserie
San Francisco
Greg Wade
Publican Quality Bread
Chicago
Outstanding Bar Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.
Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
New Orleans
Bar Agricole
San Francisco
Clyde Common
Portland, OR
Cure
New Orleans
The Dead Rabbit
NYC
Outstanding Chef
A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.
Gabrielle Hamilton
Prune
NYC
David Kinch
Manresa
Los Gatos, CA
Christopher Kostow
The Restaurant at Meadowood
St. Helena, CA
Donald Link
Herbsaint
New Orleans
Michael Solomonov
Zahav
Philadelphia
Outstanding Pastry Chef
A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Kelly Fields
Willa Jean
New Orleans
Maura Kilpatrick
Oleana
Cambridge, MA
Margarita Manzke
République
Los Angeles
Dolester Miles
Highlands Bar & Grill
Birmingham, AL
Ghaya Oliveira
Daniel
NYC
Outstanding Restaurant
A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.
Frasca Food and Wine
Boulder, CO
Highlands Bar and Grill
Birmingham, AL
Momofuku Noodle Bar
NYC
Quince
San Francisco
The Spotted Pig
NYC
Topolobampo
Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Chicago
JoAnn Clevenger
Upperline
New Orleans
Ken Oringer
Uni, Toro, Coppa, and others
Boston
Stephen Starr
Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)
Philadelphia
Caroline Styne
The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others)
Los Angeles
Outstanding Service
A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY
Galatoire’s Restaurant
New Orleans
Marea
NYC
Terra
St. Helena, CA
Zahav
Philadelphia
Outstanding Wine Program
A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.
Benu
San Francisco
Canlis
Seattle
Emeril’s New Orleans
New Orleans
Fig
Charleston, SC
Miller Union
Atlanta
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional
Sam Calagione
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Milton, DE
Diane Flynt
Foggy Ridge Cider
Dugspur, VA
Miljenko Grgich
Grgich Hills Estate
Rutherford, CA
Aldo Sohm
Zalto Glass
NYC
Rob Tod
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland, ME
Rising Star Chef of the Year
A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.
Camille Cogswell
Zahav
Philadelphia
Zachary Engel
Shaya
New Orleans
Matt Rudofker
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
NYC
Jenner Tomaska
Next
Chicago
Brady Williams
Canlis
Seattle
Best Chefs
Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Abraham Conlon
Fat Rice
Chicago
Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde
Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
Parachute
Chicago
Lee Wolen
Boka
Chicago
Erling Wu-Bower
Nico Osteria
Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Amy Brandwein
Centrolina
Washington, D.C.
Tom Cunanan
Bad Saint
Washington, D.C.
Rich Landau
Vedge
Philadelphia
Greg Vernick
Vernick Food & Drink
Philadelphia
Cindy Wolf
Charleston
Baltimore
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
Steven Brown
Tilia
Minneapolis
Justin Carlisle
Ardent
Milwaukee
Jorge Guzman
Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co.
Minneapolis
Kevin Nashan
Sidney Street Cafe
St. Louis
Kevin Willmann
Farmhaus
St. Louis
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Marco Canora
Hearth
Anita Lo
Annisa
Ignacio Mattos
Estela
Missy Robbins
Lilia
Brooklyn, NY
Jody Williams
Buvette Gastrothèque
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)
Karen Akunowicz
Myers + Chang
Boston
Cassie Piuma
Sarma
Somerville, MA
Susan Regis
Shepard
Cambridge, MA
Benjamin Sukle
Birch
Providence, RI
Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley
Eventide Oyster Co.
Portland, ME
Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
Ox
Portland, OR
Edouardo Jordan
Salare
Seattle
Katy Millard
Coquine
Portland, OR
Justin Woodward
Castagna
Portland, OR
Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi
Joule
Seattle
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
Vishwesh Bhatt
Snackbar
Oxford, MS
Nina Compton
Compère Lapin
New Orleans
Jose Enrique
Jose Enrique
San Juan, PR
Slade Rushing
Brennan’s
New Orleans
Rebecca Wilcomb
Herbsaint
New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
John Fleer
Rhubarb
Asheville, NC
Edward Lee
610 Magnolia
Louisville, KY
Steven Satterfield
Miller Union
Atlanta
Ryan Smith
Staplehouse
Atlanta
Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Memphis
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)
Bryce Gilmore
Barley Swine
Austin
Steve McHugh
Cured
San Antonio
Hugo Ortega
Hugo’s
Houston
Steve Redzikowski
Acorn
Denver
Martín Rios
Restaurant Martín
Santa Fe
Jianyun Ye
Mala Sichuan Bistro
Houston
Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Michael Cimarusti
Providence
Los Angeles
Dominique Crenn
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco
Jeremy Fox
Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen
Santa Monica, CA
Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco
Ludo Lefebvre
Trois Mec
Los Angeles
Travis Lett
Gjelina
Venice, CA
2017 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees
Roger Berkowitz
President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods
Boston
Suzanne Goin
Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, A.O.C., Lucques, and Tavern
Los Angeles
Evan Kleiman
Culinarian; Host of KCRW’s Good Food
Los Angeles
Michel Nischan
Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Founder, President, and CEO, Wholesome Wave
Bridgeport, CT
Rajat Parr
Director, Mina Group Wine; Sommelier and Author
San Francisco
2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
Bertha's Kitchen
Charleston, SC
Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley
Gioia's Deli
St. Louis
Owner: Alex Donley
La Taqueria
San Francisco
Owner: Miguel Jara
Sahadi's
Brooklyn, NY
Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi
Schultz's Crab House
Essex, MD
Owners: Karen and Bob McKinney
2017 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year
Denise Cerreta
One World Everybody Eats
Salt Lake City
2017 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award
Nora Pouillon
Restaurant Nora
Washington, D.C.