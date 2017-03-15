Here Are All the James Beard Award Nominees for 2017

The Oscars of food has its list.

This morning in an event broadcast live on Facebook from Los Angeles, the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for its 27th annual awards shows—probably the most comprehensive and prestigious in the food world. Winners will be chosen in almost 60 categories running the gamut from chefs to restaurant design to books and television.

The media awards will be given out in New York City at Chelsea Piers on April 25, with all the remaining awards handed out at the James Beard Gala in Chicago on May 1. Food fanatics can pick up tickets to both shows at jamesbeard.org/awards/tickets.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

2017 James Beard Foundation Book Awards

American Cooking

Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South

Vivian Howard

(Little, Brown and Company)

My Two Souths: Blending the Flavors of India into a Southern Kitchen

Asha Gomez and Martha Hall Foose

(Running Press)

Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes

Ronni Lundy

(Clarkson Potter)

Baking and Dessert

Art of the Pie: A Practical Guide to Homemade Crusts, Fillings, and Life

Kate McDermott

(Countryman Press)

Breaking Breads: A New World of Israeli Baking

Uri Scheft and Raquel Pelzel

(Artisan)

Dorie’s Cookies

Dorie Greenspan

(Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Beverage

Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki

Martin Cate with Rebecca Cate

(Ten Speed Press)

Spritz: Italy's Most Iconic Aperitivo Cocktail, with Recipes

Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau

(Ten Speed Press)

The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book

Frank Caiafa

(Penguin)

Cooking from a Professional Point of View

Central

Virgilio Martínez

(Phaidon Press)

Classic Koffmann

Pierre Koffmann

(Jacqui Small)

Lickerland: Asian-Accented Desserts by Jason Licker

Jason Licker

(Sirivatana Interprint Public Company Limited)

General Cooking

Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter)

Cook’s Science: How to Unlock Flavor in 50 of Our Favorite Ingredients

The Editors at Cook’s Illustrated

(Cook’s Illustrated)

Eat in My Kitchen: To Cook, to Bake, to Eat, and to Treat

Meike Peters

(Prestel)

Health

Pure Delicious: More Than 150 Delectable Allergen-Free Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Shellfish, or Cane Sugar

Heather Christo

(Pam Krauss/Avery)

Skinnytaste Fast and Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow Cooker Recipes

Gina Homolka

(Clarkson Potter)

You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals

Ellie Krieger

(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

International

All Under Heaven: Recipes from the 35 Cuisines of China

Carolyn Phillips

(Ten Speed Press)

Land of Fish and Rice: Recipes from the Culinary Heart of China

Fuchsia Dunlop

(W. W. Norton & Company)

Taste of Persia: A Cook's Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan

Naomi Duguid

(Artisan)

Nonfiction

Food City: Four Centuries of Food-Making in New York

Joy Santlofer

(W. W. Norton & Company)

Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs

Questlove with Ben Greenman

(Clarkson Potter)

A Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression

Jane Ziegelman and Andrew Coe

(Harper)

Photography

Appetites

Bobby Fisher

(Ecco)

Everything I Want To Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking

Claire Cottrell, Jaime Beechum, Nacho Alegre

(Harry N. Abrams)

Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking

Chris Court

(Ten Speed Press)

Reference and Scholarship

French Wine: A History

Rod Phillips

(University of California Press)

I Taste Red: The Science of Tasting Wine

Jamie Goode

(University of California Press)

The Oxford Companion to Cheese

Catherine Donnelly

(Oxford University Press)

Single Subject

Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day

John Currence

(Ten Speed Press)

The Elements of Pizza: Unlocking the Secrets to World-Class Pies at Home

Ken Forkish

(Ten Speed Press)

Milk. Made.: A Book About Cheese. How to Choose It, Serve It and Eat It

Nick Haddow

(Hardie Grant)

Vegetable Cooking

Dandelion and Quince: Exploring the Wide World of Unusual Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs

Michelle McKenzie

(Roost Books)

The Middle Eastern Vegetarian Cookbook

Salma Hage

(Phaidon Press)

The Vegetable Butcher: How to Select, Prep, Slice, Dice, and Masterfully Cook Vegetables from Artichokes to Zucchini

Cara Mangini

(Workman Publishing Company)

2017 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Documentary

The Birth of Saké

Director: Erik Shirai

Producer: Masako Tsumura

Airs on: iTunes, PBS, and vhx.tv

The Coffee Man

Director: Jeff Hann

Producer: Roland Fraval

Airs on: iTunes, Google Play, and thecoffeemanfilm.com

A Year in Port

Director: David Kennard

Producers: David Kennard, Martine Saunier, and Todd Ruppert

Airs on: iTunes

Outstanding Personality/Host

Mario Batali

Moltissimo

Airs on: munchies.vice.com

Emeril Lagasse

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Airs on: Amazon Prime Video

Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern’s Bucket List; Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food; Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern

Airs on: Travel Channel and andrewzimmern.com

­

Podcast

The Four Top

Host: Katherine Cole

Producers: Katherine Cole and Morgan Holm

Airs on: npr.org and iTunes

Special Sauce

Host: Ed Levine

Producer: Marty Goldensohn

Airs on: seriouseats.com

The Sporkful

Host: Dan Pashman

Producers: Anne Noyes Saini, Shoshana Gold, and Dan Charles

Airs on: sporkful.com

Radio Show/Audio Webcast

California Foodways

Host: Lisa Morehouse

Producer: Lisa Morehouse

Airs on: KQED San Francisco, NPR's Weekend Edition and The Salt, and californiafoodways.com

Good Food

Host: Evan Kleiman

Producers: Abbie Fentress Swanson, Laryl Garcia, and Joseph Stone

Airs on: KCRW Santa Monica and npr.org

Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace & Food

Producers: The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva

Airs on: NPR's Morning Edition and npr.org

Special (on TV or Web)

Barefoot in Washington

Host: Ina Garten

Producers: Rachel Purnell, Olivia Ball, Bridget Lumley, and Carl Green

Airs on: Food Network

Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes

Host: Lidia Bastianich

Producers: Lidia Bastianich, Anne Adams, and Shelly Burgess Nicotra

Airs on: PBS

WCVB TV Chronicle – Chocolate

Host: Anthony Everett

Producer: Sangita Chandra

Airs on: WCVB Boston and wcvb.com

Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location

Bong Appétit

Host: Abdullah Saeed

Producers: Chris Grosso, Lauren Cynamon, Eddy Moretti, Shane Smith, Spike Jonze, Ari Fishman, Jessica Bahr, Abdullah Saeed, and Kathleen Flood

Airs on: munchies.vice.com

Fish the Dish

Host: Spencer Watts

Producer: Kathy McIntyre

Airs on: Gusto and gustotv.com

Pati’s Mexican Table

Host: Pati Jinich

Producers: Gordon Elliott, Pati Jinich, Maria Elena Gutierrez, Robert Sullivan, and Mark Schneider

Airs on: WETA Washington, PBS stations, and YouTube

Television Program, on Location

Chef's Table

Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Matthew Weaver, Andrew Fried, and Dane Lillegard

Airs on: Netflix and YouTube

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Host: Emeril Lagasse

Producers: Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy, Emeril Lagasse, and Bill Pruitt

Airs on: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

The Mind of a Chef

Host: Ludo Lefebvre

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Joe Caterini, Michael Steed, Jared Andrukanis, Gillian Brown, Morgan Fallon, and Krissy Lefebvre

Airs on: PBS and YouTube

Television Segment

ABC 7 News – The Hungry Hound

Host: Steve Dolinsky

Producer: Steve Dolinsky

Airs on: ABC 7 Chicago and abc7chicago.com

CBS This Morning – Saturday

Hosts: Anthony Mason and Alex Wagner

Producers: Marci Waldman, Brian Applegate, Greg Mirman, and Kate D’Arcy

Airs on: CBS and cbsnews.com

Harvesting Alaska

Hosts: Heather Hintze and Lauren Maxwell

Producer: Gina Romero

Airs on: KTVA Anchorage and ktva.com

Video Webcast, Fixed Location and/or Instructional

Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen - Online Culinary Literacy Courses

Host: Andrew Zimmern

Producers: Nathan Matson, Paul Conigliaro, and Tom Godfrey

Airs on: andrewzimmern.thebigknow.com

Kitchen Conundrums with Thomas Joseph

Host: Thomas Joseph

Producers: Samantha Schutz and Greta Anthony

Airs on: marthastewart.com and YouTube

No Recipe Required

Host: Anna Stockwell

Producers: Matt Duckor, David Tamarkin, and Eric Gillin

Airs on: epicurious.com

Video Webcast, on Location

Elements

Director: Andrew Gooi

Producer: Bite’s Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski

Airs on: foodtalkies.com and readbite.com

Ethical Meat: Responsible Farming in America

Producers: James Mulcahy and Ryan Ffrench

Airs on: YouTube and zagat.com

Working 24 Hours at…

Directors: Joe Williams and Alex Grossman

Host: Andrew Knowlton

Producer: Meghan Scibona

Airs on: video.bonappetit.com

Visual and Technical Excellence

Food Talkies

Director, Photographer, Editor: Andrew Gooi

Airs on: foodtalkies.com and readbite.com

The Migrant Kitchen

Directors: Antonio Diaz and Nathan Sage

Photographer, Editor: Ben Hunter

Airs on: KCET Los Angeles and linktv.org

Uncharted

Photographer: James Mann

Editors: Aaron Warzynski and James Fitzpatrick

Airs on: tastemade.com

2017 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Dining and Travel

The France Issue

Adam Sachs, Leslie Pariseau, and Saveur staff

Saveur

“I Want Crab. Pure Maryland Crab.”

Bill Addison

Eater

“New York City Versus San Francisco”

Peter Meehan

Lucky Peach

Food Culture

“The Barnacle Queens of the Spanish Seaside”

Matt Goulding

Roads & Kingdoms

“A Last Dinner in the Jungle”

Shane Mitchell

Roads & Kingdoms

“Sonoko Dreams of Soba”

Francis Lam

Saveur

Food and Health

“Brain Food”

Hunter Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Sidney Fry, and Peggy Knickerbocker

Cooking Light

“More Than a Gut Feeling”

Moises Velasquez-Manoff

Cured

“You Need This”

Shaun Dreisbach

EatingWell

Food Coverage in a General-Interest Publication

The New Yorker Food Issue

David Remnick, Lauren Collins, Dana Goodyear, and Carolyn Kormann

Roads & Kingdoms

Nathan Thornburgh, Matt Goulding, and Cara Parks

Washington Post Food

Joe Yonan and Bonnie Benwick

Columns

“Can Wine Save Our Fading Love Affair with France?”; “Australian Wine's Return to Cool”; and “Can a Wine List Help Narrow the Gender Gap?”

Jon Bonné

Punch

“Eat”: “A Haitian Grandmother’s Home-Cooked Porridge”; “Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Comfort Food”; and “Casa Calamari”

Francis Lam

The New York Times Magazine

“Top Chef is Leaving Mpls. and it's the Most Courageous Story of the Year”; “A Legend in the Baking”; and “King of the Roast”

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

Mpls.St.Paul

Food Reporting

“Exploited in Paradise” series

Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason

Associated Press

“Farm to Fable” series

Laura Reiley

Tampa Bay Times

“3 Part Series on Syrian Wheat as a Weapon of War” series

Emma Beals

Munchies

Home Cooking

“The Amazingly Simple Path to Incredible Homemade Bagels”

Becky Krystal and Alex Baldinger

The Washington Post

“How to Cook, Smoke, Crumble, Grind, Pickle, Candy, Milk, Slow Cook, Toast, Pulverize, and Fry a Nut”

Hunter Lewis, Cheryl Slocum, and Robin Bashinsky

Cooking Light

“How to Make Rich, Flavorful Caramel Without Melting Sugar”

Stella Parks

Serious Eats

Humor

“Maybe Just Don’t Drink Coffee”

Matt Buchanan

Eater

“Recipes with Roots: The True Meaning of Turkey”

Francis Lam

Cooking Light

“Who Really Invented the Reuben?”

Elizabeth Weil

Saveur

Local Impact

“‘Free Crabs!’”; “A Significant Goodbye”; “Feeding the Prison System”

Hanna Raskin

The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC)

“Plates in the Air”; Got (Non-GMO) Milk?”; “Jailhouse Beets”

Hannah Palmer Egan

Seven Days (Burlington, VT)

“Southern Season’s Woes Ripple Through State”; “True Story of a Chef's Chef”; “Pitmaster: Sam Jones Takes ’cue to the Next Level”

Andrea Weigl

The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC)

Personal Essay

“All I Want Are Some Potato Skins”

Keith Pandolfi

Serious Eats

“The Culinary Education of Mr. Mozzarella Stix”

Mark Anthony Green

GQ

“In Sickness, in Health, in White Castle”

Allison Robicelli

Food52

Profile

“Finding Pete Wells: A Search for America's Most Dangerous Restaurant Critic”

Kevin Alexander

Thrillist

“My Dinners with Harold”

Daniel Duane

The California Sunday Magazine

“Smoke Signals”

Julia Kramer

Bon Appétit

Visual Storytelling

“How to Make Beer-Can Chicken”

Andrew Jive, Eric Gillin, and Matt Duckor

Epicurious

“Thrill Ride”

Vince Dixon and Mariya Pylayev

Eater

“Twilight of the Four Seasons”

Gary He and Matt Buchanan

Eater

Wine, Spirits, and other Beverages

“The Great Craft Beer Sellout”

Dave Infante

Thrillist

“The 24-Year-Old Coca-Cola Virgin”

Jamie Lauren Keiles

Eater

“Where Does Wine Come From?”

Adam Leith Gollner

Saveur

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

Counter Intelligence: “Destroyer Blows Up the Norm”; “Red Sauce, Royal Treatment”; “Bubbling Cauldrons of Goodness”

Jonathan Gold

Los Angeles Times

“Dinner, Transcending”; “The Future of the Steakhouse Has Arrived, and It's in Chicago”; “Is the World Ready for the Austere Beauty of Günter Seeger?”

Bill Addison

Eater

“High Chairs and Hard Core”; “The X-Files”; “Beyond Biscuits and Gravy”

Karen Brooks"

Portland Monthly

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“The Dog Thief Killings”

Calvin Godfrey

Roads & Kingdoms

“Good Graces”

Carolyn Phillips

Life and Thyme

“Sonoko Dreams of Soba”

Francis Lam

Saveur

2017 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards

75 Seats and Under (best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

Firm: AvroKO

Designers: Kristina O’Neal, William Harris, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw

Project: SingleThread, Healdsburg, California

Firm: Guga

Designer: Jeff Guga

Project: Kismet, Los Angeles

Firm: Ken Fulk Inc.

Designers: Tiffany Kramer and Jon de la Cruz

Project: Leo’s Oyster Bar, San Francisco

Best Design - 76 Seats and Over (best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014)

Firm: AvroKO

Designers: Kristina O’Neal, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw, William Harris

Project: Momotaro, Chicago

Firm: Home Studios

Designers: Evan and Oliver Haslegrave

Project: Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, Los Angeles

Firm: Meyer Davis

Designers: Will Meyer, Gray Davis, Katie McPherson

Project: St. Cecilia, Atlanta

Design Icon

The Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant

NYC

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in the calendar year before the award will be given that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

In Situ

San Francisco

Le Coucou

NYC

Olmsted

Brooklyn, NY

Pineapple and Pearls

Washington, D.C.

Tartine Manufactory

San Francisco

Outstanding Baker

A chef or baker who prepares breads, pastries, or desserts in a retail bakery, and who serves as a national standard-bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a baker or pastry chef for at least five years.

Ken Forkish

Ken’s Artisan Bakery

Portland, OR

Mark Furstenberg

Bread Furst

Washington, D.C.

Zachary Golper

Bien Cuit

Brooklyn, NY

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas

B. Patisserie

San Francisco

Greg Wade

Publican Quality Bread

Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in cocktail, spirits, and/or beer service.

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar

New Orleans



Bar Agricole

San Francisco

Clyde Common

Portland, OR

Cure

New Orleans



The Dead Rabbit

NYC

Outstanding Chef

A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Gabrielle Hamilton

Prune

NYC

David Kinch

Manresa

Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow

The Restaurant at Meadowood

St. Helena, CA

Donald Link

Herbsaint

New Orleans

Michael Solomonov

Zahav

Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef

A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Kelly Fields

Willa Jean

New Orleans

Maura Kilpatrick

Oleana

Cambridge, MA

Margarita Manzke

République

Los Angeles

Dolester Miles

Highlands Bar & Grill

Birmingham, AL

Ghaya Oliveira

Daniel

NYC

Outstanding Restaurant

A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.

Frasca Food and Wine

Boulder, CO

Highlands Bar and Grill

Birmingham, AL

Momofuku Noodle Bar

NYC

Quince

San Francisco

The Spotted Pig

NYC



Topolobampo

Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz

Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger

Upperline

New Orleans

Ken Oringer

Uni, Toro, Coppa, and others

Boston

Stephen Starr

Starr Restaurants (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)

Philadelphia

Caroline Styne

The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others)

Los Angeles

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation five or more years that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Pocantico Hills, NY

Galatoire’s Restaurant

New Orleans

Marea

NYC

Terra

St. Helena, CA

Zahav

Philadelphia

Outstanding Wine Program

A restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine.

Benu

San Francisco

Canlis

Seattle



Emeril’s New Orleans

New Orleans

Fig

Charleston, SC

Miller Union

Atlanta

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

Sam Calagione

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Milton, DE

Diane Flynt

Foggy Ridge Cider

Dugspur, VA

Miljenko Grgich

Grgich Hills Estate

Rutherford, CA

Aldo Sohm

Zalto Glass

NYC

Rob Tod

Allagash Brewing Company

Portland, ME

Rising Star Chef of the Year

A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come.

Camille Cogswell

Zahav

Philadelphia

Zachary Engel

Shaya

New Orleans

Matt Rudofker

Momofuku Ssäm Bar

NYC

Jenner Tomaska

Next

Chicago

Brady Williams

Canlis

Seattle

Best Chefs

Chefs who have set new or consistent standards of excellence in their respective regions. Eligible candidates may be from any kind of dining establishment and must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Abraham Conlon

Fat Rice

Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg

Monteverde

Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark

Parachute

Chicago

Lee Wolen

Boka

Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower

Nico Osteria

Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein

Centrolina

Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan

Bad Saint

Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau

Vedge

Philadelphia

Greg Vernick

Vernick Food & Drink

Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf

Charleston

Baltimore

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Steven Brown

Tilia

Minneapolis

Justin Carlisle

Ardent

Milwaukee

Jorge Guzman

Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co.

Minneapolis

Kevin Nashan

Sidney Street Cafe

St. Louis

Kevin Willmann

Farmhaus

St. Louis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Marco Canora

Hearth

Anita Lo

Annisa

Ignacio Mattos

Estela

Missy Robbins

Lilia

Brooklyn, NY

Jody Williams

Buvette Gastrothèque

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, MH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Karen Akunowicz

Myers + Chang

Boston

Cassie Piuma

Sarma

Somerville, MA

Susan Regis

Shepard

Cambridge, MA

Benjamin Sukle

Birch

Providence, RI

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley

Eventide Oyster Co.

Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton

Ox

Portland, OR

Edouardo Jordan

Salare

Seattle

Katy Millard

Coquine

Portland, OR

Justin Woodward

Castagna

Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi

Joule

Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Vishwesh Bhatt

Snackbar

Oxford, MS

Nina Compton

Compère Lapin

New Orleans

Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique

San Juan, PR

Slade Rushing

Brennan’s

New Orleans

Rebecca Wilcomb

Herbsaint

New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

John Fleer

Rhubarb

Asheville, NC

Edward Lee

610 Magnolia

Louisville, KY

Steven Satterfield

Miller Union

Atlanta

Ryan Smith

Staplehouse

Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Memphis

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Bryce Gilmore

Barley Swine

Austin

Steve McHugh

Cured

San Antonio

Hugo Ortega

Hugo’s

Houston

Steve Redzikowski

Acorn

Denver

Martín Rios

Restaurant Martín

Santa Fe

Jianyun Ye

Mala Sichuan Bistro

Houston

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti

Providence

Los Angeles

Dominique Crenn

Atelier Crenn

San Francisco

Jeremy Fox

Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen

Santa Monica, CA

Corey Lee

Benu

San Francisco

Ludo Lefebvre

Trois Mec

Los Angeles

Travis Lett

Gjelina

Venice, CA

2017 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

Roger Berkowitz

President and CEO, Legal Sea Foods

Boston

Suzanne Goin

Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, A.O.C., Lucques, and Tavern

Los Angeles

Evan Kleiman

Culinarian; Host of KCRW’s Good Food

Los Angeles

Michel Nischan

Multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef; Founder, President, and CEO, Wholesome Wave

Bridgeport, CT

Rajat Parr

Director, Mina Group Wine; Sommelier and Author

San Francisco

2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Bertha's Kitchen

Charleston, SC

Owners: Julia Grant, Linda Pinckney and Sharon Coakley

Gioia's Deli

St. Louis

Owner: Alex Donley

La Taqueria

San Francisco

Owner: Miguel Jara

Sahadi's

Brooklyn, NY

Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi

Schultz's Crab House

Essex, MD

Owners: Karen and Bob McKinney

2017 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

Denise Cerreta

One World Everybody Eats

Salt Lake City

2017 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Nora Pouillon

Restaurant Nora

Washington, D.C.