Iron Maiden Will Release a New Beer in the Fall

British heavy metal group Iron Maiden is releasing a new beer called “Hallowed.”

The Belgian-style beer will be produced by the British brewery Robinsons, the same brewery the group used when they released their first beer back in 2013, called Trooper. According to Billboard, Trooper has sold 15 million pints since then. They’ve also released two special edition beers, Trooper 666 and Red ‘N’ Black.

“What makes this brew pretty special is that we’re adopting a Belgian yeast for the first time,” Bruce Dickinson, the band’s front man, said in a statement. “I’m a big fan of Belgian beers, so I jumped at the chance to brew my own.