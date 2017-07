Your Guide to Every 'Iron Chef' Spin-Off

Iron Chef seems to have the nine lives of cat. Each time one version of the show ends, it’s resurrected in a new format. Even the Iron Chef we see these days in America is a spin-off itself of the original Japanese show. Here’s a brief primer on every iteration of the classic cooking competition:

Iron Chef

The original reality cooking competition premiered in 1993 in Japan, hosted by the flamboyant chairman Takeshi Kaga. It was briefly revived in 2012, but was discontinued just a year later.

Iron Chef Interational

The show has had many incarnations around the world: A British version of the show lasted for only one season in 2010. Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Irsael all have thier own Iron Chef shows. Indonesia's version premiered in 2003, two years before it would find success in America.