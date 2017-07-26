Your Guide to Every 'Iron Chef' Spin-Off

Iron Chef seems to have the nine lives of cat. Each time one version of the show ends, it’s resurrected in a new format. Even the Iron Chef we see these days in America is a spin-off itself of the original Japanese show. Here’s a brief primer on every iteration of the classic cooking competition:

Iron Chef

The original reality cooking competition premiered in 1993 in Japan, hosted by the flamboyant chairman Takeshi Kaga. It was briefly revived in 2012, but was discontinued just a year later.

Iron Chef Interational

The show has had many incarnations around the world: A British version of the show lasted for only one season in 2010. Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Irsael all have thier own Iron Chef shows. Indonesia's version premiered in 2003, two years before it would find success in America.

Iron Chef USA

The two-episode run of this show hosted by William Shatner premiered in Christmas of 2001. A loud audience and commentators and judges with no expert knowledge of food are considered its downfall.

Iron Chef America

The American iteration of the show, slated as a “Battle of the Masters,” premiered in 2005 and ran until 2014. Martial artist Mark Dacascos served as the “Chairman,” or host, while Alton Brown provided commentary. The show featured heated kitchen competitions between Masahuru Morimoto and Wolfgang Puck, Mario Batali and Hiroyuki Sakai, and Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse.

The Next Iron Chef

Hosted by Alton Brown and Mark Dacascos, this companion show to Iron Chef America aired from 2007 to 2012. Eight chefs competed to become the next Iron Chef to appear on the main program. Michael Symon triumphed in the first season, and would go on to appear on many of the show’s other spin-offs.

Iron Chef Gauntlet

After a three-year hiatus, Iron Chef returned to the Food Network with this limited-run show. Seven chefs battled each other in an initial elimination competition. The last chef standing then had to defeat three Iron Chefs— Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon—in the “gauntlet” challenge.

Iron Chef Showdown

On July 25, Alton Brown tweeted that Iron Chef would return in yet another incarnation, following the finale of Iron Chef Gauntlet in May. In the new spin-off, previous winners will face off against each other in the Kitchen Stadium. Alton Brown is returning as the show’s host, as will Mark Dacascos. Iron Chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, Jose Garces, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Stephanie Izard have all signed on to compete, and the show is expected to premiere next year.