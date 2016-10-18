Introducing Brooklyn Food & Wine, Coming February 2017

It’s official. Food & Wine is coming to Brooklyn this February to celebrate the borough’s epic culinary scene. On February 17 and 18, 150 of the area’s top restaurants, chefs, artisans and purveyors will take over the Barclays Center for a weekend of food, music and entertainment. And it doesn’t stop there. On February 19, the festival continues with on-location events all over Brooklyn.

At Brooklyn Food & Wine, you can expect Grand Tasting events on Friday and Saturday that offer unlimited wine and food curated and served by Brooklyn’s best. On Saturday, there will be cooking demos, wine tastings and cocktail seminars, as well as VIP speakers and appearances by key industry tastemakers like Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and F&W editor Nilou Motamed.

With all that Brooklyn has to offer (trust us, we eat there all the time), we are thrilled to be able to highlight one of New York’s most exciting boroughs. If you’re not yet convinced, don’t worry because Mario Batali wasn’t at first either. “I avoided the Brooklyn scene for a long time,” he said, "until I realized it’s undeniably delicious and fun. Now I can’t stay away…”

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. ET—get yours at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.